Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is rumoured to be dating Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari. The two have been spotted together on several occasions

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif, Sara Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim asked him how to take a relationship seriously: 'I had to give it quite a thought' x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan aka the quad-father of Bollywood recently got candid about his eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan. At the India Today conclave, the actor was asked if his kids ever came to him for an opinion or advice. Saif revealed that he feels fortunate that they’re interested in talking to him about their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibrahim Ali Khan asked dad Saif on how to take his relationship seriously

“I’m not shooting a movie right now and I spend most of my time with one of my children at different times. I’m fortunate that they’re interested in my opinion. My elder son recently asked me something about girls. I had to give it quite a thought before answering. It’s kind of personal to him, but it was something about how seriously to take his relationship at a certain stage where he was. I told him it’s very important to take it seriously at all times. I’d be doing him a disservice if I spoke about it. Let me just say he discusses work and girlfriends. I think the key for me is to spend time with them alone.”

Who is Ibrahim Ali Khan dating?

For those unversed, Ibrahim is rumoured to be dating Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari. The two have been spotted together on several occasions.

Ibrahim worked as the assistant director for Karan Johar’s romantic drama 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' which featured Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

Earlier this year, Karan hinted at a new project with a legacy actor who will be making his debut with the film. The majority of fans speculated that the film is 'Sarzameen' starring South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim. However, an official announcement of the film is still awaited.

Saif Ali Khan’s work front

Saif will next be seen as Bhaira in director Koratala Siva’s 'Devara: Part 1' with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. In this film, Jr NTR takes on a dual role, playing both Devara and Varadha. His character is pivotal to the storyline, which revolves around a dramatic clash of wills in a coastal setting where power dynamics are in constant flux. The film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on September 27.