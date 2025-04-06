Breaking News
F1 Japan GP: Verstappen clinches pole

06 April,2025
Meanwhile, Williams’ Carlos Sainz was given a three-place grid penalty for impeding Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton during the qualifying session

Max Verstappen. Pic/AFP

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen set a track record time of 1 minute 26.983 seconds to snatch pole position for today’s Japanese GP ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.


Meanwhile, Williams’ Carlos Sainz was given a three-place grid penalty for impeding Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton during the qualifying session. Sainz will start the race in 12th place while Hamilton finished eighth in qualifying.


