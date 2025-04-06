Breaking News
Maharashtra govt considering ban on Anil Deshmukh's book, claims Sule
Turtle Rehabilitation Project: 340 Indian Star Tortoises released in wild
Water supply to be disrupted in BKC on April 8
Ram Navami: Mumbai Police to deploy heavy security cover in city
BMC demolishes unauthorised structure of bungalow in Madh
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Samra claims gold medal at World Cup

Samra claims gold medal at World Cup

Updated on: 06 April,2025 08:17 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

It was also India’s first gold-medal at the event. Samra, 23,  was trailing Anita Mangold of Germany after 15-shots in the first Kneeling position

Samra claims gold medal at World Cup

Sift Kaur Samra

Listen to this article
Samra claims gold medal at World Cup
x
00:00

Indian shooter Sift Kaur Samra produced a come-from-behind victory to clinch the gold medal in the women’s 50m rifle three positions final at the ISSF World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina.


Also Read: Dyf for CN Wadia Gold Cup (Gr 2)


It was also India’s first gold-medal at the event. Samra, 23,  was trailing Anita Mangold of Germany after 15-shots in the first Kneeling position. However she staged a dream comeback in the second Prone and final Standing positions to win by a canter.


Samra finished with 458.6 points at the end of the 45-shot final.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports sports news Sports Update Indian Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK