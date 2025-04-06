Samra claims gold medal at World Cup

It was also India’s first gold-medal at the event. Samra, 23, was trailing Anita Mangold of Germany after 15-shots in the first Kneeling position

Sift Kaur Samra

Indian shooter Sift Kaur Samra produced a come-from-behind victory to clinch the gold medal in the women’s 50m rifle three positions final at the ISSF World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It was also India’s first gold-medal at the event. Samra, 23, was trailing Anita Mangold of Germany after 15-shots in the first Kneeling position. However she staged a dream comeback in the second Prone and final Standing positions to win by a canter.

Samra finished with 458.6 points at the end of the 45-shot final.

