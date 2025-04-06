Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Dyf for CN Wadia Gold Cup Gr 2

Dyf for CN Wadia Gold Cup (Gr 2)

Updated on: 06 April,2025 08:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

The duo, along with ten other top class horses will compete in the Gr 2, CN Wadia Gold Cup powered by Zavaray S Poonawalla, the feature event of the final day's seven-race card. I expect Dyf to prevail in the hands of jockey P Trevor

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

Dyf and Duke Of Tuscany, who finished in that order behind Redefined in the Gr 1, Indian Turf Invitation Cup last month at Chennai, are expected to be involved in a fight opposite the judge's box after completing one full round of Mahalaxmi's oval racetrack. The duo, along with ten other top class horses will compete in the Gr 2, CN Wadia Gold Cup powered by Zavaray S Poonawalla, the feature event of the final day's seven-race card. I expect Dyf to prevail in the hands of jockey P Trevor.


Also Read: Arsenal held to draw v Everton


First race at 4.45 pm.
Selections:


Rapier Million (Class V; 1200m)
Miss Magic 1, Purple Martini 2, Sussing 3.

Bombay Club Multi-Million (For 3y, Maidens; 1600m)
Zafferano 1, Dedication 2, Superstar 3.

Maharaja Sir Harisinghji Trophy - Gr 3, powered by HPSL (For 4y&o; 1600m)
Siege Courageous 1, Knotty Charmer 2, Once You Go Black 3.

CN Wadia Gold Cup - Gr 2, powered by Mr Zavaray S Poonawalla (For 4y&o; 2400m)
Dyf 1, Duke Of Tuscany 2, Evaldo 3.

Ahead Of My Time Million (Class III; 1200m)
Amadeo 1, Quicker 2, Win Win 3.

Poonawalla Stud Farms Auction Sale Stakes (Reserved for 3y foaled at Poonawalla Stud Farms; 1400m)
Charismatic 1, Social Butterfly 2, Ourense 3.

Heritage of Mumbai Million (Class IV; 1400m)
The Millennium Force 1, Medusa 2, Alexandria 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: The Millennium Force (7-6)
Upsets: Red Merlot (1-1), Viking (2-10) & Vincero (5-6)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

