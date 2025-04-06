Arsenal held to draw v Everton

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 April,2025 08:10 AM IST  |  Liverpool
AFP |

Arsenal opened the scoring in the 34th minute after Raheem Sterling drove through midfield to set up Leandro Trossard

A disappointed Bukayo Saka after Arsenal’s draw v Everton on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Arsenal’s faint hopes of winning the Premier League were further diminished after a 1-1 draw at Everton on Saturday. The result leaves Arsenal 11 points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand. 


Arsenal opened the scoring in the 34th minute after Raheem Sterling drove through midfield to set up Leandro Trossard.


Within seconds of the restart,  Everton equalised after Myles Lewis-Skelly brought down Jack Harrison inside the box,  with Iliman Ndiaye coolly converting the subsequent spot-kick.

