Real Madrid’s highly accomplished defender Pepe makes his intentions clear for Sunday’s Legends Faceoff match against arch-rivals Barcelona at DY Patil Stadium

Real Madrid’s Pepe (second from right) and Fernando Morientes (right) alongside Barcelona duo of Javier Saviola (extreme left) and Jose Edmilson at the pre-match press conference on Saturday. Pic/Ashish Raje

The last time Real Madrid and Barcelona contested the El Clasico in October last year, Madrid were routed 0-4 at home by their Spanish rivals. It is for this reason that former Real defender Pepe wants to set the record straight when the Real Madrid Legends take on Barcelona Legends in a friendly encounter at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.



Moments before a press conference at a city hotel yesterday, Pepe was happily posing with fans for selfies, when one eager youngster posed the question: “Pepe, will Real Madrid win tomorrow?” An unfazed Pepe shot back: “They [Barcelona] have been playing well, but we need to fix them.”

This fixture may be a friendly, but when players from these two highly successful clubs come face to face on the pitch, it’s always competitive.

A friendly in name only

Former Real Madrid forward Fernando Morientes said the game will be a fun mix of fun and competitive energy. “These matches are always fun, but there is always a competitive element to it especially when it’s Real v Barca because we are still representing our club and we have a responsibility towards it [club]. Team work, effort and sacrifice is what fans will see on the pitch,” said the three-time UEFA Champions League-winner.

Barcelona’s former Argentine star Javier Saviola tried to play down the intensity. “The best thing is that we are all mates, having played against each other across so many years and matches. We’ll have fun tomorrow,” he said.

Brazil’s 2002 World Cup-winner Edmilson said he was happy to bring their football culture to Indian shores. “I’ve been in India for a few days as I was part of the Brazil Legends [who played an exhibition match in Chennai recently]. We hope to bring our football culture to Indian kids and promote the game here,” he said, adding that before being a good football player, kids should be taught that it’s important to be a good human being.

At the end of the day, these athletes may seem superhuman, but they are still bound by simple emotions. Pepe, the man of the match in Portugal’s UEFA Euro 2016 final win over France was known to be one of the most aggressive defenders. But he gave a fine example of his simplicity when mid-day asked him what is his best footballing moment.

Simple pleasures

“It’s very difficult to pick one best moment because there are so many achievements in my career. But if I have to pick one defining moment, it has to be when I was 18 or 19 and moved from Brazil to Portugal only because I wanted my mother to watch me play football on TV.”