Arsenal lose Gabriel ahead of Everton clash

Arsenal lose Gabriel ahead of Everton clash

Updated on: 05 April,2025 09:08 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI

“Gabriel will undergo a surgical procedure in the coming days, with the aim to be ready for the start of next season,” the club said

Arsenal lose Gabriel ahead of Everton clash

Gabriel Magalhaes. Pic/AFP

Arsenal lose Gabriel ahead of Everton clash
Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, leaving Mikel Arteta’s team with more defensive problems ahead of their Premier League clash with Everton.


“Gabriel will undergo a surgical procedure in the coming days, with the aim to be ready for the start of next season,” the club said.


