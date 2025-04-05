“Gabriel will undergo a surgical procedure in the coming days, with the aim to be ready for the start of next season,” the club said

Gabriel Magalhaes. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Arsenal lose Gabriel ahead of Everton clash x 00:00

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, leaving Mikel Arteta’s team with more defensive problems ahead of their Premier League clash with Everton.

“Gabriel will undergo a surgical procedure in the coming days, with the aim to be ready for the start of next season,” the club said.

