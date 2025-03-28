Arsenal rally to beat Real Madrid

Alessia Russo scored twice for the Gunners either side of Mariona Caldentey’s header, to fire Arsenal into the last four

Arsenal's English striker Alessia Russo (C) and teammates celebrate after the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg football match between Arsenal and Real Madrid, at the Emirates Stadium in north London. Pic/AFP

Arsenal’s women produced a thrilling fightback from a 2-0 first leg defeat to beat Real Madrid 3-0 on Wednesday and set up a Champions League semi-final with Lyon.

Alessia Russo scored twice for the Gunners either side of Mariona Caldentey’s header, to fire Arsenal into the last four.

