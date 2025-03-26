Breaking News
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Real Madrid may strike deal with Liverpool's Trent soon

Updated on: 26 March,2025 07:15 AM IST  |  Madrid
IANS

Top

If an agreement is signed, then Real will be legally obligated to tell Liverpool of the deal which has not happened as of yet, as reported by The Athletic

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid are working to close Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pre-contract agreement as quickly as possible. The English fullback has been on Los Blancos’ radar for two years and talks are undergoing between both parties in hopes of striking a deal before the end of the season. 


If an agreement is signed, then Real will be legally obligated to tell Liverpool of the deal which has not happened as of yet, as reported by The Athletic.


Madrid had identified Alexander-Arnold as their top priority transfer target for next season as per reports in October. Los Blancos are aiming to bring in defensive reinforcements at the end of the ongoing season and are admirers of English defender, who will be out of contract in June.

So far, Alexander-Arnold has represented Liverpool on 349 occasions.

