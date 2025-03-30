Breaking News
Thalassa for WIRHOA Trophy

Updated on: 30 March,2025 08:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

The Faisal Abbas-trained Thalassa enjoys a clear edge in the WIRHOA Trophy, Sunday's feature event

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

Thalassa, the sole four-year-old in a field of five horses for the Class II, Western India Race Horse Owners' Association (WIRHOA) Trophy, who finished on board in the Indian Derby (Gr 1) eight weeks ago on this track, has the best credentials to win the feature event. The Faisal Abbas-trained filly, to be ridden by A Sandesh, in fact, attracts as the best betting proposition of the Sunday evening card.


First race at 3.30 pm.
Selections:


Racing Journalists Trophy (For 5y&o, Class V; 1000m)
Arbitrage 1, Untitled 2, Lightning Blaze 3.


Western India Race Horse Owners' Association Trophy (Class II; 2000m)
Thalassa 1, Splendido 2, Exuma 3.

Dady Adenwalla Trophy - Div II (For 3y, Maidens; 1000m)
Ministry Of Time 1, Seneca 2, Don Julio 3.

Jockeys Trophy (Class IV; 1600m)
Eagle Day 1, Mysteriousstranger 2, Empower 3.

Dady Adenwalla Trophy - Div I (For 3y, Maidens; 1000m)
Diligence 1, Luna 2, Enchanting 3.

Racing Officials Trophy - Div II (Class IV; 1200m)
Wind Dancer 1, Ocean 2, Cinderella's Dream 3.

Trainers Trophy (Class III; 1400m)
Spanish Eyes 1, Fontana 2, Chardikala 3.

Racing Officials Trophy - Div I (Class IV; 1200m)
Manor House 1, Dulari 2, Star Romance 3.

Sion F Nessim Plate (Class V; 1400m)
Marlboro Man 1, We Still Believe 2, The Sengol Queen 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: Thalassa 2-3)
Upsets: Hilma Klint (1-3) & Viennoise (5-7)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8,9
Jackpot pool: I - 3,4,5,6,7; II - 5,6,7,8,9
Treble pool: I - 2,3,4; II - 6,7,8; III - 7,8,9
Tanala pool: All races.

