Ranquelino wins Indian Derby

Colt blitzes 16 horse field to fly past finishing post at Mahalaxmi: second Classic in a week for rider, horse

Representational Image (Pic: AFP)

The Darius Byramji-trained colt Ranquelino won the Gr 1, HPSL Indian Derby at the Mahalaxmi racetrack on Sunday. The Manjri-bred colt was astutely ridden by jockey A Sandesh.

Both horse and rider created unique record themselves, this was Ranquelino's second Classic in a week as he had won the Bangalore Derby six days ago on Republic Day also ridden by Sandesh.

This was also the first Indian Derby victory for Sandesh. The sterling win coincided with Sandesh's 18th career anniversary, as he had ridden his first mount on February 2, 2007.