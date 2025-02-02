Breaking News
Santissimo for HPSL Indian Derby (Gr 1)

Updated on: 02 February,2025 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Therefore, a lot depends on how Santissimo, with Oisin Murphy to guide his fortunes, tackles the mile-and-a-trip: an ultimate test for both speed and stamina at the highest level

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

The 83rd running of the HPSL Indian Derby (Gr 1) at the Mahalaxmi racetrack on Sunday has attracted a field of 16 runners (six of them fillies). The race wears an extremely open look because the best-performed horse in the Derby fray--Santissimo from trainer Pesi Shroff's yard--has never gone over the Derby trip of 2400m, while four among his rivals--Ranquelino (Bangalore Derby), Casteel (Kolkata Derby), Psychic Star(Indian Oaks) and Duke Of Tuscany (Golconda Derby) have all won their last starts over 2400m. Therefore, a lot depends on how Santissimo, with Oisin Murphy to guide his fortunes, tackles the mile-and-a-trip: an ultimate test for both speed and stamina at the highest level.


First race at 2.15 pm.
Selections:


Coromandel Gromor Million powered by Coromandel International Limited (Class II; 1200m)
Constable 1, Fast Pace 2, Timeless Vision 3.


Keki D Mehta Memorial Million (For 3y, Maidens; 1600m)
King's Gambit 1, Warlock 2, Diego Garcia 3.

Rusi Patel Trophy - Gr 3 (For 4y&o; 1600m)
Once You Go Black 1, Siege Courageous 2, Christofle 3.

Sir Homi Mehta Breeders' Produce Stakes (For 3y; 1400m)
Stormy Sea 1, Prokofiev 2, Oliver 3.

Thackers Eclipse Stakes of India - Gr 2 (For 4y&o; 2000m)
Zuccaro 1, Geographique 2, Evaldo 3.

BK Rattonsey Memorial Maiden Multi-Million (For 3y, Maidens; 1200m)
Big Bay 1, Miracle Star 2, Giacomo 3.

HPSL Indian Derby - Gr 1 (For 4y; 2400m)

1 AFRICAN GOLD 57kg Billy Lee (6);
2 CASTEEL 57kg Suraj Narredu (10);
3 DASH 57kg Yash Narredu (11);
4 DUKE OF TUSCANY 57kg P Trevor (13)
5 GOLDEN THUNDER 57kg David Allan (8);
6 IMPERIAL STAR 57Kg SJ Sunil (1);
7 ODYSSEUS 57kg Tom Marquand (4);
8 POSITANO 57kg Akshay Kumar (12);
9 RANQUELINO A Sandesh (14);
10 SANTISSIMO 57kg Oisin Murphy (16);
11 FINAL CALL 55.5kg Antony Raj S (2);
12. LA DOLCE VITA 55.5kg CS Jodha (3);
13 PSYCHIC STAR 55.5kg C Lemaire (15);
14 PYRITE 55.5kg Mukesh Kumar (9);
15 REGINA MEMORABILIS 55.5kg Neeraj Rawal (7);
16 THALASSA 55.5kg Imran Chisty (5).

Selections: Santissimo 1, Ranquelino 2, Psychic Star 3. Upset: Dash

In Memory of Enabler Million (Class IV; 1400m)
Chardikala 1, Red Mist 2, The Millenium Force 3.

Rustomjee Golden Million Legacy (Class V; 1200m)
Nelson River 1, Ekla Cholo 2, You 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: Big Bay (6-1)
Upsets: El Greco (3-7), Ice Of Fire (4-6), Dash (7-3) & Running Star (8-5)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8,9
Jackpot pools: I - 2,3,4,5,6; II - 5,6,7,8,9
Treble pools: I - 3,4,5; II - 6,7,8; III - 7,8,9
Tanala pool: All races

