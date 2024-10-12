Pesi Shroff-trained Santissimo towers over his rivals on the strength of fitness and form, and therefore, is expected to win the prestigious event. P Trevor will ride the Gusto - Beldon Hill colt

Representation pic

Listen to this article Santissimo for HPSL Pune Derby (Gr 1) x 00:00

Though there are some well-performed three-year-olds in the HPSL Pune Derby (Gr 1) to be run on Sunday, the Pesi Shroff-trained Santissimo towers over his rivals on the strength of fitness and form, and therefore, is expected to win the prestigious event. P Trevor will ride the Gusto - Beldon Hill colt.

ADVERTISEMENT

First race at 1.30 pm.

Selections:

Pune Police Commissioner's Trophy- Div II (Class IV; 1200m)

Ariyana Star 1, Escape Velocity 2, Floyd 3.

The Pioneer Trophy (Class II; 1600m)

Tehani 1, In Thy Light 2, Christophany 3.

Pune Police Commissioner's Trophy- Div I (Class IV; 1200m)

Lord Eric 1, Dulari 2, Quicker 3.

Also Read: IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: Samson ton powers India to T20 series sweep after record total

Noshir & Dolly Dhunjibhoy Sprint Million - Gr 3 (For 4y&o; 1200m)

Time And Tide 1, Miss American Pie 2, Market King 3.

HPSL Pune Derby - Gr 1 (For 3y; 2000m)

Santissimo 1, Redefined 2, Dash 3.

Jimmy Umrigar Trophy (For 3y, Maidens; 1400m)

Mumtaz 1, Knight Crusader 2, Come September 3.

Jayant M Shah & Champak M Shah Gold Trophy (Class IV; 2400m)

Bugatti 1, Doron 2, Malakhi 3.

Vinayak Trophy (For 4y&o, Class V; 1400m)

Sorrento Secret 2, Showman 2, Whatsinaname 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Santissimo (5-5)

Upsets: Maysara (3-9), Snowfall (4-8) & Bluebird (6-1)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pool: I - 2,3,4; II - 5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races