Santissimo for HPSL Pune Derby (Gr 1)

Though there are some well-performed three-year-olds in the HPSL Pune Derby (Gr 1) to be run on Sunday, the Pesi Shroff-trained Santissimo towers over his rivals on the strength of fitness and form, and therefore, is expected to win the prestigious event. P Trevor will ride the Gusto - Beldon Hill colt.
First race at 1.30 pm.
Selections:
Pune Police Commissioner's Trophy- Div II (Class IV; 1200m)
Ariyana Star 1, Escape Velocity 2, Floyd 3.
The Pioneer Trophy (Class II; 1600m)
Tehani 1, In Thy Light 2, Christophany 3.
Pune Police Commissioner's Trophy- Div I (Class IV; 1200m)
Lord Eric 1, Dulari 2, Quicker 3.
Noshir & Dolly Dhunjibhoy Sprint Million - Gr 3 (For 4y&o; 1200m)
Time And Tide 1, Miss American Pie 2, Market King 3.
HPSL Pune Derby - Gr 1 (For 3y; 2000m)
Santissimo 1, Redefined 2, Dash 3.
Jimmy Umrigar Trophy (For 3y, Maidens; 1400m)
Mumtaz 1, Knight Crusader 2, Come September 3.
Jayant M Shah & Champak M Shah Gold Trophy (Class IV; 2400m)
Bugatti 1, Doron 2, Malakhi 3.
Vinayak Trophy (For 4y&o, Class V; 1400m)
Sorrento Secret 2, Showman 2, Whatsinaname 3.
Recommendations
Best bet: Santissimo (5-5)
Upsets: Maysara (3-9), Snowfall (4-8) & Bluebird (6-1)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8
Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8
Treble pool: I - 2,3,4; II - 5,6,7
Tanala pool: All races