Jockey P Trevor astride Tiepolo, one of his five winners on Sunday at the Mahalaxmi racetrack. Pic/RWITC

Listen to this article Jockey P Trevor on a roll; wins 5 races in one day! x 00:00

Ace jockey P Trevor chose the Sunday races to get into his element and advertised, in no uncertain terms, his intention to win the season's champion jockey title when he booted home five winners on the seven-race card. His victories also included the Race Of Hope Gold Cup, which he bagged in a three-horse photo finish astride Galloping Glory, trained by Aman Altaf Hussain. The last-named was the only trainer to score more than once, when the same Trevor drove his Art Collector to a facile victory in the Behram A Engineer Trophy, the final race of the day.

Earlier in the evening, Trevor had run away from his rivals, astride Eloquent, to bag the Truefitt & Hills Founder Trophy after the favourite, Divine Intuition (S Saqlain up) cut extremely fast early fractions and lost all steam near the final furlong marker of the five-furlong sprint. Eloquent was trained by Shazaan Shah.

Later, when the Jimmy Bharucha Trophy looked in safe keeping of Baklava (Mustakim Alam up), Trevor galvanised the Pesi Shroff-trained Tiepolo to produce an incredible gallop to swoop onto Baklava on the winning post. Trevor also rode a winner for trainer Malesh Narredu when he brought New Dimension with a flourish to post a dramatic victory in the Byram N Jeejeebhoy Trophy.

In a chat with the race club's hostess, Trevor, however, was extremely modest. "I was lucky too," he politely pointed out, "especially with Tiepolo for whom the trip was not right, but I think the other horse (Baklava) stopped. I was also lucky to win with Galloping Glory in a three -horse finish."

With Sunday's five wins, Trevor, who was tied up at the top of the table with Mustakim Alam and S Saqlain at 13 points each, has established an unassailable lead of four clear points (18 vs 14) over the two rivals, with only three days of racing yet to happen.