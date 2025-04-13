According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday night. The couple and their two children lived in Sultanpur. The cops said that the couple had frequent fights. On Saturday, there was a scuffle between the two and the husband fell, they added

No arrests have been made yet in the case. Representational pic

Uttar Pradesh: 40-year-old falls to death from balcony; police detain wife for questioning

A 40-year-old man died after falling from the balcony of his house in Kanshiram Colony in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Police have detained his wife for questioning following allegations by her in-laws that she pushed him, news agency PTI reported.

The victim, Dilshad, lived with his wife Shanno and their two children in Kanshiram Colony, located in Amhat on the Raebareli-Banda Road. The incident took place on Saturday night.

SHO (Station House Officer) of Kotwali Police Station, Dheeraj Kumar, said that the couple had frequent fights. On Saturday, there was a scuffle between the two and the husband fell, PTI reported.

After the incident, the family immediately took him to the Government Medical College, where doctors declared him dead.

Kumar said that Shanno has been detained and is being questioned.

According to PTI, the police said Dilshad’s sister, Saima Bano, alleged that her brother had asked for food when Shanno pushed him from the balcony. She and her mother, Qureesha, further claimed that Shanno had been "talking suspiciously on the mobile for the past two–three years", and that there were daily quarrels in the household.

Qureesha also alleged that Shanno had "run away many times" and had physically assaulted Dilshad in the past.

However, Shanno has denied the allegations, stating that Dilshad returned home drunk and jumped from the roof after having food. She said she was in their room with the children when the incident occurred.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and confirmed that Shanno has been detained for questioning.

Delhi man held for strangling wife to death after domestic disupte

A man has been arrested for allegedly strangling his wife to death following a domestic dispute in the Mahipalpur area of southwest Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Amit Sehrawat, initially tried to portray the incident as a suicide, but was arrested after the post-mortem findings and his subsequent confession contradicted his claims, PTI reported.

On March 6, a PCR (police control room) call reported that a woman had been found hanging at her residence in Mahipalpur. The woman, identified as 28-year-old Kalpana, was taken to a hospital in Vasant Kunj, where doctors declared her brought dead.

According to PTI, police said preliminary proceedings were initiated as no allegations of dowry harassment were made by Kalpana's family. "Kalpana was married to Amit for six years and the couple have a five-year-old child. Her parents informed police that there were frequent quarrels between the couple but did not accuse the husband of dowry-related abuse," a police officer said.

However, the post-mortem conducted at Safdarjung Hospital on March 8 revealed that Kalpana died owing to asphyxia caused by antemortem ligature strangulation—contradicting the initial suicide theory, PTI reported.

Following the report, Sehrawat was taken into custody. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime, police said.

According to investigators, Sehrawat returned home after attending a wedding on March 5. A domestic altercation broke out with Kalpana, during which he allegedly strangled her in a fit of rage. He then staged the scene to make it appear as though she had taken her own life.

Sehrawat was arrested on Friday. Police said further investigation is underway to determine the complete sequence of events.

(With PTI inputs)