Vishal Gawli, accused of raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl in Kalyan, was found dead in Taloja Jail on Sunday morning. Officials suspect suicide

A man who had been facing trial for the brutal rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Kalyan, Maharashtra, was found dead inside a prison facility in Navi Mumbai during the early hours of Sunday, police authorities confirmed.

According to PTI, the accused, identified as 35-year-old Vishal Gawli, was discovered hanging in the toilet of Taloja Central Jail at approximately 3.30 a.m. Preliminary reports suggest that he used a towel to end his life. The discovery was made by prison personnel during a routine check, an official from Kharghar police station stated.

Following the incident, the local police were immediately alerted and a panchnama (spot inspection) was conducted at the location. As per PTI, the deceased's body has been sent to JJ Hospital in Mumbai, a government-run facility, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out to ascertain the precise cause of death.

Vishal Gawli was the key accused in a case that had shocked the region and sparked public outrage late last year. The minor girl, aged 12, had gone missing from the Kolsewadi locality in Kalyan on 24 December 2024. Her body was later found in Bapgaon village, located in the Padgha area under Thane Rural police jurisdiction, PTI reports.

Investigations led by the Kolsewadi police resulted in the arrest of Gawli and his wife, Sakshi, on charges that included kidnapping for ransom, rape, murder, and destruction of evidence. The couple was also charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In February 2025, the Kalyan police submitted a comprehensive 948-page chargesheet against the duo. As per earlier police statements cited by PTI, Vishal was accused of sexually assaulting and murdering the child, while his wife allegedly assisted in disposing of the body.

Woman doctor found murdered at home in Nagpur

In an another incident, a 50-year-old woman doctor was found dead with a head wound in her house in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Sunday. The woman's body was discovered in her house in Ladikar Layout under the Hudkeshwar police station limits on Saturday night, an official said.

He said the victim, Dr Archana Anil Rahule, was an assistant professor in the physiotherapy department of the Government Medical College and Hospital.

According to police, Archana lived alone, as her husband, Dr Anil Rahule, worked in Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and their son, a third-year medical student, studied in Pune.

The official said the victim's husband discovered the body around 9.30 pm as he returned home after several days.

He said the husband noticed a foul smell emanating from the house, found the main door open, and the body was on the bed.

As per preliminary probe, the woman had sustained a serious head injury, suggesting that she was attacked, and the death might have taken place three days ago, as the body had started decomposing, the official said.