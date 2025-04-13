Delhi: Court frames charges against Gogi gang associate in extortion case

Yogesh alias Tunda is a member of Gogi gang and is also an accused in Tillu Tajpuria Tihar Jail murder case. He is in judicial custody along with other members of the Gogi gang

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court has framed charges against Yogesh alias Tunda, Ankesh Lakra and three other alleged associates of Gogi gang in a case for extortion of Rs 5 crore. An FIR was registered at Nangloi police station in 2024 in this regard.

Yogesh alias Tunda is a member of Gogi gang and is also an accused in Tillu Tajpuria Tihar Jail murder case. He is in judicial custody along with other members of the Gogi gang.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Akanksha framed charges and listed the matter for prosecution evidence.

"Prima facie, there are sufficient grounds to frame charge against the accused Aakash, Ramnivas and Aman for offence under section 308(4), 125, 61(2), 238 BNS and Section 25/27 Arms Act and against accused Yogesh and Ankesh Lakra for offence under section 308(4), 125, 61(2), 238, BNS," the JMFC ordered on April 8.

Advocate Virender Mual appeared for accused Yogesh and Ankesh Lakra during the hearing.

After investigation, a charge sheet was filed under Section 308(4) (extortion), 125 (endangering life of others), 238 (disappearance of evidence), 61(2) (criminal Conspiracy), 3(5) (common intention) of BNS and 25/27 Arms Act.

The court took Cognizance of the charge sheet on January 17, 2025.

The court had said, "There is sufficient material on record with respect to the ingredients of the aforesaid offences. Hence, I take cognizance of offences U/s 308(4)/125/238/61(2)/3(5) BNS and 25/27 Arms Act."

The present case pertains to firing on a plywood store in Nangloi area in a bid to extort Rs 5 crore from a timber businessman in November 2024. As per the police, businessman Amrit Garg had received a ransom call from Gogi gang within 45 minutes of firing.

