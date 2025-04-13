The victim was visiting the Nadrai Aqueduct at Hazara Canal with her fiancé when the crime took place. The victim was dragged into a room by the accused while her fiance was beaten up outside

Police have arrested five individuals in connection with a horrific gang rape incident that occurred in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district, police informed.

The victim was visiting the Nadrai Aqueduct at Hazara Canal with her fiancé when the crime took place, the police further added.

More than half a dozen people have been accused of gang rape. The victim was dragged into a room by the accused while her fiance was beaten up outside, an official stated, reported ANI.

After the victim’s health worsened, she informed her family, who then reported the gang rape incident to the police helpline. So far, five people have been arrested, while others are still being traced.

"The accused dragged the girl to a room built on Hazara Canal. The accused kept threatening the fiance by beating him outside. The accused raped the victim one by one inside the room," an official informed, reported ANI.

Further investigation is ongoing into the matter.

On Friday, three more accused were arrested in the Varanasi gangrape case, taking the total number of arrests to 12, police officials said. They were brought to the court and sent to district jail on the order of the court.

ACP Vidush Saxena stated, "A total of 12 accused have been arrested and are being sent to judicial custody. The remaining accused are being identified and will be accounted for soon. The victim and the family are being provided aid under the Rani Lakshmi Bai Scheme. Strict action will be taken against the culprits. Three more accused have been arrested and sent to jail."

Earlier, on April 9, nine accused were sent to judicial custody by the District and Sessions Court. The police found the victim on April 4 in an unconscious state.

The lawyer of one of the accused said that a total of 23 people have been accused in the case.

The victim's father narrated the ordeal that his daughter had to undergo.

The accused in the Kalyan rape and murder case allegedly died by suicide in Navi Mumbai's Taloja jail, officials stated on Sunday.

Vishal Gawli, accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering a minor girl in Maharashtra's Kalyan, hanged himself using a towel at 3:30 in the morning. According to a Taloja jail official, his body was sent to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem.

(With ANI inputs)