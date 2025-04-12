Hanuman Jayanti is being celebrated with great fervour and devotion across the country. The holy city of Varanasi is celebrating the festival with grandeur as temples across the city have been decorated and hosting aartis, devotional singing, and Ramcharitmanas recitations

Artist dressed as Hindu deity takes part in a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, in Varanasi, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Temples across Varanasi wore colourful decorations, witnessed aartis, devotional songs and Ramcharitmanas recitals from early in the day to mark Hanuman Jayanti.

Several local committees organised processions to celebrate the day, while senior police officials patrolled the city to ensure peace and security.

At the renowned Sankat Mochan Temple, a major centre of celebrations, special arrangements were made.

Professor Vishambhar Nath Mishra, the mahant of Sankat Mochan Temple, told PTI, "On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, special adornment, tableaux, worship, and aarti of Lord Hanuman are being performed on the temple premises. The morning began with shehnai performances, Rudrabhishek by Brahmin priests, recitations of Ramcharitmanas, Sita-Ram kirtans, and the Sundarkand from the Valmiki Ramayan."

He added that devotional singing will continue in the evening. "At 5 PM, the Sankirtan Mandali from Ramakrishna Mission will perform, followed by uninterrupted Ramcharitmanas recitations by various city-based Ramayan Mandalis."

Mishra also announced that from April 13 to 15, many renowned Ramayan storytellers from Kashi and across the country will deliver discourses from 5 PM to 10 PM each evening.

Following that, the 102nd edition of the six-night-long Sankat Mochan Sangeet Samaroh will take place from April 16 to 21 on the temple premises.

"This grand musical festival is entirely dedicated to Indian classical music. This year, 11 Padma awardees and 16 emerging artistes will participate, representing both national and international acclaim," he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Banswal said that various committees in the city are organising processions on the occasion.

"We have coordinated with these committees. Senior police officials are patrolling alongside the processions to ensure law and order," he said.

He further added, "Drone surveillance is being conducted in crowded areas, and social media platforms are being monitored to prevent the spread of misinformation or incitement."

