Aamir Khan made headlines after he introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt to the media on his 60th birthday. Now, Aamir has taken his lady love to the second Macau International Comedy Festival, and several videos and pictures of him holding Gauri close have emerged on social media.

The couple looked stunning in traditional Indian outfits as they attended the event together. Aamir opted for a classic black kurta-pyjama ensemble, paired with a heavy, decorative shawl, while Gauri looked elegant in a simple yet sophisticated floral white saree, perfectly complementing her partner.

During the event, the PK actor kept his girlfriend, Gauri, close by his side, and the two were not hesitant to strike a pose for the Chinese paparazzi. They were also joined by renowned Chinese actors Shen Teng and Ma Li, with Aamir seen introducing Gauri to them and other attendees. The most memorable moment of the evening came when Aamir and Gauri, alongside Shen Teng and Ma Li, playfully formed heart shapes with their hands while posing for the cameras.

A video from the event surfaced online, showing Aamir Khan arriving and, before facing the cameras, reaching out to Gauri. She gracefully took his hand, and the couple shared a warm smile for the paparazzi.

It was on March 14 when Aamir Khan invited media for a birthday celebration, and while talking to the journalists and paparazzi, Aamir officially introduced his girlfriend to them and said, “I thought it would be a nice occasion for you all to meet her; besides, we won't have to keep hiding... She is from Bangalore, and we knew each other for 25 years. But we connected a year and a half ago. She happened to be in Mumbai and we met accidentally. We kept in touch, and then it all happened organically.” During the meet and greet, Aamir also shared that he and Gauri have been living together for about a year now.

Aamir Khan’s work front

On the acting front, Aamir’s next is Sitaare Zameen Par, a sports drama film directed by R. S. Prasanna. A sequel to Khan’s 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, it is based on the Spanish film Champions. It stars Aamir and Genelia Deshmukh.

(with inputs from IANS)