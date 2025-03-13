Ahead of his 60th birthday on March 14, actor Aamir Khan introduces his girlfriend Gauri Spratt.

Superstar Aamir Khan, who is turning 60 on Thursday, March 14, has confirmed that he is dating. The actor, on Wednesday, introduced his partner, Gauri Spratt, to media at his birthday bash in Bandra. Aamir confirmed that he and Gauri have been friends for over two decades and reconnected only recently, over a year ago. He shared that his cousin Nuzhat Khan, also a friend to Gauri, reconnected the two of them when the latter visited Mumbai a couple of years ago.

Gauri, who is half Tamilian and half Irish, is a mother to a six-year-old boy. She hails from Bangalore and is now working with Aamir at Aamir Khan Productions. She has also met the actor’s family and they are “happy” about their relationship.

When Aamir was asked if marriage is on the cards, he said that he is happily committed to Gauri, but is not sure if he is ready for marriage at 60. While Gauri is not a Bollywood buff, she has watch the actor’s Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai and Dangal and is still warming up to the “Bollywood madness,” Aamir shared.

Aamir also revealed that his close friends, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, met Gauri at his residence on . Videos of SRK and Salman visiting Aamir went viral on social media.

