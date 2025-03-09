Kiran Rao reveals parents' reaction to her marriage with Aamir Khan: 'They were worried that...'

Despite their separation in 2021, Kiran and Aamir have maintained a respectful and supportive relationship, both personally and professionally

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah

In a candid conversation about her marriage, creative journey, and personal evolution, Kiran Rao, the former wife of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, shared some invaluable insights into her life as a South Indian middle-class woman married to one of India's most famous actors.

Her honest reflections on their relationship, their creative collaborations, and the dynamics of their family are as inspiring as they are thought-provoking.

When asked about her parents' reaction to her decision to marry Aamir Khan, Kiran was refreshingly honest. "It was a shocker for them," she admitted in an interview with ANI.

"They were taken aback. In their eyes, I had a lot of promise. I was someone who wanted to do a lot of things, and they were worried that I might be overshadowed by Aamir's larger-than-life persona," she added.

Indeed, Aamir Khan's fame can be overwhelming, and Kiran with her independent spirit, felt the pressure.

But what she found most comforting was Aamir's acceptance of her as her own person.

"Aamir has never expected me to be a certain way. He has always been happy for me to be myself, and that's one of the greatest things about him," Kiran shared.

Reflecting on the recent wedding of Aamir's daughter, Ira Khan, to Nupur Shikhare, Kiran shared beautiful insights about their blended family.

Kiran, who has always been incredibly close to Aamir's children from his first marriage, sees their bond as an organic result of the kindness and warmth Aamir fosters in his family.

"His family is incredibly warm. So it happens quite organically," she said.

"His friends, who've known him since childhood, have become family. Once introduced to the family, those relationships continue to stay strong, even as individuals," she explained.

For Kiran, the key to their family dynamic has been acceptance and unconditional support.

"The family accepts you as a person, not just in a role," she added, emphasizing that both her and Aamir's children--his son Junaid and daughter Ira--have grown up with a sense of inclusion and love.

It's a family that extends beyond blood ties, with even Nupur Shikhare, Ira's husband, becoming part of the larger family fabric.

But Kiran's journey has not always been easy.

The initial challenge of being in the shadow of Aamir Khan's fame was real.

The weight of public expectation, combined with the pressure to maintain her identity, was a constant struggle as she said,

"When you marry someone incredibly famous, you do lose a part of your own identity," Kiran confessed, adding, "It took me a long time to find my own voice again."

For Kiran, regaining her sense of self wasn't just about public recognition but also about personal fulfillment.

She admitted that it was only after some time that she could step out of Aamir's shadow and feel comfortable in her own identity.

"It wasn't just about reclaiming my public identity, but also about personal terms. Aamir allowed me to grow into my own person, to evolve, and it was because of him that I found the courage to say, 'I love you, I love this family, but I need to be on my own.'"

Despite their separation in 2021, Kiran and Aamir have maintained a respectful and supportive relationship, both personally and professionally.

"We have been able to work together creatively. It shows maturity on both our parts. It's not always easy--creative work can get heated--but that's what makes the collaboration so fulfilling," Kiran explained.

Kiran's own film production company, 'Kindling Pictures', has already made its mark, producing 'Lapata Ladies'.

However, she continues to work with Aamir Khan Productions, underscoring their ongoing professional camaraderie.

"Aamir and I will always be there for each other," she concluded, reflecting on their ability to balance family, career, and creativity without acrimony.

Kiran Rao, Indian film producer and director, was married to Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan for over 15 years.

The couple tied the knot in 2005 and had a son, Azad Rao Khan, in 2011. However, in July 2021, they announced their separation and decision to divorce, citing a desire to continue their individual journeys and co-parent their son.

Despite their divorce, both Kiran and Aamir have maintained a cordial relationship and continue to support each other's professional endeavors.

