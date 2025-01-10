Psychic Star for Villoo C Poonawalla Indian Oaks (Gr 1)

A surprise winner cannot be ruled out at Mahalaxmi

Villoo C Poonawalla Indian Oaks (Gr 1)

The Villoo C Poonawalla Indian Oaks (Gr 1), also called the "Ladies' Derby" as it is reserved for fillies of Classic age (4y) and is run over the Derby trip of 2400m, is the feature event of an extremely tricky Sunday card at the Mahalaxmi racetrack. The Oaks wears an open look, and a surprise winner cannot be ruled out.

That said, the Pesi Shroff-trained Psychic Star last month unsuccessfully attempted to win a third Classic in four weeks, after travelling from Pune to Hyderabad to Mumbai, and understandably, lost to a vastly superior horse in Santissimo. After those three sharp races over the mile, Psychic Star should relish the longer trip of the Oaks after three weeks' rest, and is expected to give a good account of herself. Vivek G will ride the Pesi Shroff-trained filly.

First race at 1.30 pm.

Selections:

Tricumdas Dwarkadas Trophy - Div I (Class IV; 1200m)

Cordelia 1, Afreen 2, Eloquent 3.

PD Avasia Trophy (Class II; 1000m)

Cellini 1, Portofino Bay 2.

Uttam Singh Trophy (Class IV; 2000m)

Alexandros 1, Gordon 2, Gambino 3.

Gool S Poonawalla Million - Gr 3 (For 3y; 1200m)

Elusive Art 1, Matisse 2, Charlie Brown 3.

Ramniwas Ramnarain Ruia Gold Cup - Gr 3 (For 4y; 2000m)

Odysseus 1, Shambala 2.

Villoo C Poonawalla Indian Oaks - Gr 1 (For 4y Fillies; 2400m)

Psychic Star 1, Star Of Night 2, Substantial 3,

Tricumdas Dwarkadas Trophy - Div II (Class IV; 1200m)

Bluebird 1, Ocean 2, Fiorentini 3.

Marchetta Trophy (Class V; 1600m)

Alaricus 1, Goodfellow 2, Operation Finale 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Bluebird (7-5)

Upsets: Escape Velocity (1-1), Giacomo (4-5) & La Dolce Vita (6-4)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pools: I - 2,3,4; II - 5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races.