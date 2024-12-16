Psychic Star bags JSK1 Indian 1000 Guineas (Gr 1)

Psychic Star sported the silks of Mr & Mrs Vijay Shirke who own her in partnership with Mrs Liane, wife of Bollywood filmmaker Milan Luthria, and Ms Ameeta Mehra

HOME ALONE: The Pesi Shroff-trained three-year-old filly Psychic Star (Vivek G up) recorded a smashing victory in the Group 1, JSK1 Indian 1000 Guineas at the Mahalaxmi racetrack on Sunday. [Pic: RWITC]

The Multitude - Psychic Light three-year-old filly Psychic Star, trained by Pesi Shroff, treated her 14 rivals with utter contempt when she lengthened her strides and ran away from them to claim the first Classic of the Mumbai season 2024-25, the JSK1 Indian 1000 Guineas (Gr 1), in style.

Clocking a smart time (1m: 35.715s) for the mile trip, Psychic Star also underscored her trainer's extra-ordinary success rate with the fairer equine sex since the time he saddled his first Indian 1000 Guineas winner, Set Alight, in 2008-09, and has almost monopolised in the last four years, Psychic Star being the fourth straight winner on the trot.

For young jockey Vivek G, who has partnered most of Shroff's winners since the recently concluded Pune season, Psychic Star turned out to be his first ever success in an Indian Classic. Vivek showed exemplary judgement as he settled the bay filly not far away from the front runners, and got alongside the main rival Excellent Lass (Suraj Narredu up) soon on straightening up. What Vivek did after that was very interesting: he sized Excellent Lass up by almost toying with her on a tight rein for a couple of strides, and then darted ahead to seal the fate of the race long way from home. Field Of Dreams (Akshay Kumar up) improved in the final furlong to grab the runner up spot.

Psychic Star sported the silks of Mr & Mrs Vijay Shirke who own her in partnership with Mrs Liane, wife of Bollywood filmmaker Milan Luthria, and Ms Ameeta Mehra, who bred the winner at her Usha stud farm.

Star professionals

Veteran trainer SS Shah led in two winners (Turn And Burn & Waikiki), both ridden by jockey NS Parmar. Trainer Adhirajsingh Jodha matched his feat with Sovereign King and Amadeo. Jockey Trevor Patel, who rode the last-named winner, emerged as the most successful professional on the Sunday card with a treble to his credit, having already won with Ardakan and Magileto earlier in the afternoon.