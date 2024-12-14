Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Excellent Lass may shock rivals in JSK1 Indian 1000 Guineas Gr 1

Excellent Lass may shock rivals in JSK1 Indian 1000 Guineas (Gr 1)

Updated on: 15 December,2024 09:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

However, her performances later suggested she had regressed a bit in form, culminating in her worst performance in the last run at Hyderabad when she flopped as a half-money favourite in the Deccan Derby (Gr 1)

Excellent Lass may shock rivals in JSK1 Indian 1000 Guineas (Gr 1)

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

Excellent Lass was the best three-year-old in training in February this year when she won the Gr 1, Poonawalla Breeders' Multi-Million (PBMM) on the Mahalaxmi racetrack. However, her performances later suggested she had regressed a bit in form, culminating in her worst performance in the last run at Hyderabad when she flopped as a half-money favourite in the Deccan Derby (Gr 1).


Interestingly, three other fillies--Psychic Star and Jade from Pesi Shroff's stables, and Emphatic from trainer Padmanabhan's yard--have scored, in the last 45 days, two sensational wins each to stake a serious claim for the first Classic of the current Mumbai season, the JSK1 Indian 1000 Guineas (Gr 1), slated as the feature event of Sunday's Mahalaxmi card.


Also Read: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Mumbai set to lock horns with Madhya Pradesh in the final


Psychic Star (Vivek G up) appears to be the best of the three budding champions at the moment, but I feel Excellent Lass was perhaps too ambitious to try the ten-furlong Classics, and since she is now cutting back to a mile, she has the best chance to emerge triumphant on the strength of a good Dynamic Class factor which, interestingly, hasn't changed a bit during her losing runs.

First race at 1.30 pm.
Selections:

Forest Flame Trophy (Class III; 1000m)
Turn And Burn 1, Fast Approach 2, Malet Spring 3.

Korea Racing Authority Trophy - Div I (Class IV; 1400m)
Ardakan 1, Ghirardelli 2, Cordelia 3.

MN Nazir Trophy (Class III; 1600m)
Angelo 1, Tiepolo 2, Booster Shot 3.

Mahalakshmi Sprint Million (For 3y&o; 1200m)
Snowfall 1, Miss American Pie 2, Dream Seller 3.

Satinello Trophy (For 2y, Maidens; 1200m)
Sovereign King 1, Oliver 2, Golden Dancer 3.

JSK1 Indian 1000 Guineas - Gr 1 (For 3y old fillies; 1600m)
Excellent Lass 1, Psychic Star 2, Jade 3.

Korea Racing Authority Trophy - Div II (Class IV; 1400m)
Mansa Musa 1, Amadeo 2, Medusa 3.

Gift Of Grace Trophy (For 4y&o, Class V; 2000m)
Caliph 1, Marlboro Man 2, Leo The Lion 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: None
Upsets: Bezalel (5-2) & Emphatic (6-2)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8
Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8
Treble pools: I - 2,3,4; II - 5,6,7
Tanala pool: All races.

