Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Zuccaro scores sensational win in AC Ardeshir Trophy (Gr 3) x 00:00

What was expected to be a close affair turned out to be a one-horse race as the Pesi Shroff-trained Zuccaro, despite a massive 34 kg disadvantage in the scales of official ratings, posted a sensational victory in the AC Ardeshir Trophy (Gr 3), the feature event of the six-race at the Mahalaxmi racetrack on Sunday.

Supported very well by his backers in the bookmakers' ring, Zuccaro's odds dramatically came down from 2/1 to 16/10 in the final minutes. On the racetrack, jockey Vivek G settled Zuccaro last of five as Coeur De Lion showed the way to Geographique, Mojito and Once You Go Black. Turning for home, Suraj Narredu on Geographique quickly made his move to grab the lead, but Zuccaro also started moving menacingly after skirting the small field and showing up on the outside. Vivek then put the Pesi Shroff-trained four-year old into top gear, and it ceased to be a contest as Zuccaro lengthened his strides and galloped away for a smashing victory.

In the opening race of the card, the Sir Rahimtoola Chinoy Trophy, the PS Chouhan -trained El Greco stalked leader Alpine Star all the way, before taking charge at the 400m marker. Soon both favourite Christofle (C Umesh up) and the second favourite Dream Alliance (CS Jodha up) tried to put pressure on El Greco, but jockey R Ajinkya astride El Greco managed to keep them at bay to finally skip away from runner up Dream Alliance.

La Dolce Vita trained by Bezan Chenoy won the JSK1 Gaming Trophy. Jockey A Prakash who rode the Speaking Of Which - Xisca filly settled her on the rails until turning for home, and then moved her to the out to make a bid. La Dolce Vita moved up with a sustained run and overpowered Seeking Alpha (Vivek G up) in the final fee yards.

Jockey Vivek G, however, went one better immediately in the next race when he took the Pesi Shroff-trained Celestial (Roderic O'Connor - Sweeping Star) on a successful start-to-finish mission to win the Jehangir P Dubash Trophy from Fontana (R Ajinkya up), and followed it up with a sensational victory in the feature event astride Zuccaro as described above.

Trainer Narendra Lagad's wards finished 1-2 in the Ibrahim A Rahimtoola Trophy; his House Of Lords posted a wire-to-wire victory in the hands Of A Prakash (who thus ended the day with a double just like jockey Vivek G and trainer Pesi Shroff), and stable mate Majestic Warrior (Bharat Singh up) covered good ground in the final furlong to finish second.

In the final race of the day, jockey SG Prasad gave a confident ride to the Hormuz Antia-trained favourite, Otello, who carried the public purse home without causing any anxiety to his backers.