Northern Lights for Ardeshir Trophy

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan
The Pesi Shroff-trained Northern Lights, whose winning streak was halted in the last run when he attempted to go beyond a mile, now returns to the mile trip in the A C Ardeshir Trophy (Gr 3), the feature event of Sunday's small, six-race card. He is expected to win the race from Mojito and Zuccarelli.
First race at 2.30 pm.
Selections:
Aristos Plate (For 4y&o, class V; 1600m)
Gimme 1, Arbitrage 2, Freedom 3.
V P Koregaonkar Plate (Class IV; 2000m)
Exuma 1, Capucine 2, Chat 3.
Kheem Singh Gold Cup (For 3y, maidens, class IV; 1400m)
Kubric 1, The General 2, King's Retreat 3.
A C Ardeshir Trophy - Gr 3 (For 3y&o; 1600m)
Northern Lights 1, Mojito 2, Zuccarelli 3.
Jehangir P Dubash Trophy (Class III; 1400m)
Atash 1, Democracy 2, Dexa 3.
B Fifty Two Trophy (For 5y&o, class IV; 1200m)
Sim Sim 1, Red Merlot 2, Jetfire 3.
Recommendations
Best bet: Exuma (2-4)
Upsets: Midas Touch (1-2) & Star Prosperity (3-5)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6
Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6
Treble pool: 3,4,5
Tanala pool: All races