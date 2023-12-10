Northern Lights for Ardeshir Trophy

A C Ardeshir Trophy (Gr 3), the feature event of Sunday's small, six-race card. He is expected to win the race from Mojito and Zuccarelli

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

The Pesi Shroff-trained Northern Lights, whose winning streak was halted in the last run when he attempted to go beyond a mile, now returns to the mile trip in the A C Ardeshir Trophy (Gr 3), the feature event of Sunday's small, six-race card. He is expected to win the race from Mojito and Zuccarelli.

First race at 2.30 pm.

Selections:

Aristos Plate (For 4y&o, class V; 1600m)

Gimme 1, Arbitrage 2, Freedom 3.

V P Koregaonkar Plate (Class IV; 2000m)

Exuma 1, Capucine 2, Chat 3.

Kheem Singh Gold Cup (For 3y, maidens, class IV; 1400m)

Kubric 1, The General 2, King's Retreat 3.

A C Ardeshir Trophy - Gr 3 (For 3y&o; 1600m)

Northern Lights 1, Mojito 2, Zuccarelli 3.

Jehangir P Dubash Trophy (Class III; 1400m)

Atash 1, Democracy 2, Dexa 3.

B Fifty Two Trophy (For 5y&o, class IV; 1200m)

Sim Sim 1, Red Merlot 2, Jetfire 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Exuma (2-4)

Upsets: Midas Touch (1-2) & Star Prosperity (3-5)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6

Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6

Treble pool: 3,4,5

Tanala pool: All races