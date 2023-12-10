Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Make AC train fares same as first class’
Mumbai: Super 6 take small step towards big change
Maharashtra: 1930 cybercrime helpline recovered Rs 55-cr this year
Mumbai: BMC missing daily target to wash 650 km of roads
Mumbai: Newborn girl found dead at Sion hospital; police investigate suspected infanticide
Mumbai: Two arrested for pushing 12-year-old into flesh trade
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Northern Lights for Ardeshir Trophy

Northern Lights for Ardeshir Trophy

Updated on: 10 December,2023 08:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

A C Ardeshir Trophy (Gr 3), the feature event of Sunday's small, six-race card. He is expected to win the race from Mojito and Zuccarelli

Northern Lights for Ardeshir Trophy

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Northern Lights for Ardeshir Trophy
x
00:00

The Pesi Shroff-trained Northern Lights, whose winning streak was halted in the last run when he attempted to go beyond a mile, now returns to the mile trip in the A C Ardeshir Trophy (Gr 3), the feature event of Sunday's small, six-race card. He is expected to win the race from Mojito and Zuccarelli.


First race at 2.30 pm.
Selections:


Also Read: Cellini bags RCTC Cup


Aristos Plate (For 4y&o, class V; 1600m)
Gimme 1, Arbitrage 2, Freedom 3.

V P Koregaonkar Plate (Class IV; 2000m)
Exuma 1, Capucine 2, Chat 3.

Kheem Singh Gold Cup (For 3y, maidens, class IV; 1400m)
Kubric 1, The General 2, King's Retreat 3.

Also Read: Son Of A Gun for RCTC Cup

A C Ardeshir Trophy - Gr 3 (For 3y&o; 1600m)
Northern Lights 1, Mojito 2, Zuccarelli 3.

Jehangir P Dubash Trophy (Class III; 1400m)
Atash 1, Democracy 2, Dexa 3.

B Fifty Two Trophy (For 5y&o, class IV; 1200m)
Sim Sim 1, Red Merlot 2, Jetfire 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: Exuma (2-4)
Upsets: Midas Touch (1-2) & Star Prosperity (3-5)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6
Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6
Treble pool: 3,4,5
Tanala pool: All races

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mahalaxmi racecourse Mahalaxmi racetrack sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK