Cellini bags RCTC Cup

Cellini, the seven-year-old from trainer Bezan Chenoy's yard, produced a spirited gallop in the final 100m of the RCTC Cup, Sunday's feature event, to shock the fancied pair of favourite Son Of A Gun (Mustakim Alam up) and the second-in-demand Joaquin (N Bhosale up). Cellini was ridden by jockey S Saqlain.

In the Sir Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy (VI BART) Trophy for two-year-old maiden horses, the Dallas Todywalla-trained Field Of Dreams trounced her rivals in the hands of jockey Akshay Kumar. The same trainer-jockey combination also triumphed in the Anne Wright Trophy, for class IV horses, when Akshay Kumar astride Irish Gold fought a desparate, neck-and-neck duel with Trevor Patel on Generosity to gain a short head verdict in photo finish at the wire

In the opening race of the card, the Gateway Of India Plate, jockey R Ajinkya drove Nelson River to a decisive victory. Nelson River was trained by SK Sunderji. Endurance, trained by Imtiaz Sait and ridden by Mustakim Alam, pulverized the opposition, sweeping past the entire field in a spectacular last-to-first gallop, to win the Director General Of Police Trophy.

Apprentice rider N Bhosale displayed great judgement when he set his own pace astride Sea The Sun, leading all the way in the Sir Rahimtoola Trophy (1800m), and then ably defended against the favourite, Geographique (Neeraj Rawal up). Sea The Sun was trained by Pesi Shroff. Jockey Bhosale also rode another winner on the card, Sussing in the Raza Ali Plate, for trainer HJ Antia.