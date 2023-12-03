Son Of A Gun for RCTC Cup

The Narendra Lagad-trained colt had won the same race on the opening day, but could not keep it on account of a false start. In the hands of Mustakim Alam, he shapes as the best bet of the afternoon
Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan
Son Of A Gun gets another chance to win the Royal Calcutta Turf Club (RCTC) Cup, the feature event of the Sunday card. The Narendra Lagad-trained colt had won the same race on the opening day, but could not keep it on account of a false start. In the hands of Mustakim Alam, he shapes as the best bet of the afternoon.
First race at 2 pm.
Selections:
Gateway Of India Plate (Class IV; 1000m)
Untitled 1, Nelson River 2, Zukor 3.
Royal Calcutta Turf Club Cup (Class I; 1200m)
Son Of A Gun 1, Joaquin 2, Baby Bazooka 3.
Sir Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy [VI BART] Trophy (For 2y, maidens; 1000m)
Esconido 1, Flashman 2, Field Of Dreams 3.
Sir Rahimtoola Chinoy Trophy (Class II; 1800m)
Sea The Sun 1, Geographique 2, Own Voice 3.
Director General Of Police Trophy (Class IV; 1600m)
Impunity 1, Endurance 2, Kariena 3.
Anne Wright Trophy (Class III; 1200m)
Irish Gold 1, Fighton 2, Superlative 3.
Raza Ali Plate (For 5y&o, class V; 1200m)
Dowsabel 1, Sussing 2, Silver Steps 3.
Recommendations
Best bet: Son Of A Gun (2-2)
Upsets: Fidato (1-1), Jade (3-11) & Charming Star (7-4)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races.