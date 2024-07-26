Mumbai: Political hoarding collapses in Hiranandani; BMC disputes claims

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 July,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Locals say disaster was averted by timing, but BMC insists hoarding was promptly addressed

The frame of the hoarding lying on the ground in Hiranandani

A political hoarding erected at Powai’s Hiranandani on the road in December 2023 allegedly fell last week. Locals claim that, since the incident occurred early in the morning, a major disaster was avoided; however, a few morning walkers narrowly escaped injury. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has denied the allegation, stating that the hoarding was actually removed soon after it tilted.


mid-day reported on the hoarding erected on the road in Hiranandani market on January 5, 2024. According to locals, the hoarding fell on the road on Saturday, July 20, 2024, around 6.30 am. 



“A few people had just passed by when the banner collapsed,” an eyewitness told mid-day. Mandeep Singh Makkar, founder of the Chandivli Citizens Welfare Association, said, “I have raised this issue many times via social media, but the BMC doesn’t seem to care about complaints. It fell on Saturday. A major disaster was averted because the incident happened early in the morning, near a market and a school.”

Meanwhile, BMC officials claim the hoarding was erected with the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the civic S ward. On Saturday morning, locals observed that the hoarding was tilting. BMC claims it was immediately removed by the local representative of the MLA who had erected it. BMC officials insist that the hoarding did not collapse.

