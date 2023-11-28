Emperor Roderic may win Thursday’s feature event

Of the 11 horses in the fray, at least five, with little luck, can hope to land the top prize

The feature race of the Thursday card at the Mahalaxmi racetrack, the A Campbell Trophy, poses an extremely perplexing riddle. Of the 11 horses in the fray, at least five, with little luck, can hope to land the top prize. They are: Emperor Roderic, Christofle, Pride's Angel, Rambler and Raffaello. I have a feeling he may put his best foot forward on Sunday at this track where had last won before losing four straight races at other centers.

First race at 2 pm.

Selections:

Fedora Plate (4y&o, class V; 1600m)

Goldiva 1, Lord Murphy 2, Leo The Lion 3.

Bejan Bharucha Plate (Class IV; 1800m)

Bugatti 1, Giant King 2, Big Red 3.

A Campbell Trophy (Class II; 1400m)

Emperor Roderic 1, Christofle 2, Rambler 3.

J M Shah & C M Shah Gold Trophy (Class III; 1600m)

Waikiki 1, Dream Alliance 2, Julius 3.

Dr Jagjit Singh Trophy (Class IV; 1400m)

Arzinez 1, Kanya Rashi 2, Opus Dei 3.

V R Menon Plate (For 4y&o, class V; 1000m)

Arbitrage 1, Lady Di 2, Mirae 3.

Captain G Hall Trophy (For 3y, maidens, class IV; 1200m)

Sunburst 1, Bubbly Boy 2, Madras Cheque 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Bugatti (2-2)

Upsets: Pride's Angel (3-3), Littorio (5-9) & Champagne Smile (6-3)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.