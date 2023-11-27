Sunday races postponed due to rain

Owing to unsuitable racetrack condition, caused by early morning rains on Sunday, the stewards of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) decided to postpone the seven-race card to a date which will be announced later
Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan
