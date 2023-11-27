Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sunday races postponed due to rain

Sunday races postponed due to rain

Updated on: 27 November,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Owing to unsuitable racetrack condition, caused by early morning rains on Sunday, the stewards of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) decided to postpone the seven-race card to a date which will be announced later

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

Also Read: Max wraps up in style!



