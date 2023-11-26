Emperor Roderic may win feature event

They are: Emperor Roderic, Christofle, Pride's Angel, Rambler and Raffaello. I have a feeling he may put his best foot forward on Sunday at this track where had last won before losing four straight races at other centers
Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan
The feature race of the first Sunday card at the Mahalaxmi racetrack, the A Campbell Trophy, poses an extremely perplexing riddle. Of the 11 horses in the fray, at least five, with little luck, can hope to land the top prize. They are: Emperor Roderic, Christofle, Pride's Angel, Rambler and Raffaello. I have a feeling he may put his best foot forward on Sunday at this track where had last won before losing four straight races at other centers.
First race at 2 pm.
Selections:
Fedora Plate (4y&o, class V; 1600m)
Goldiva 1, Lord Murphy 2, Leo The Lion 3.
Bejan Bharucha Plate (Class IV; 1800m)
Bugatti 1, Giant King 2, Big Red 3.
A Campbell Trophy (Class II; 1400m)
Emperor Roderic 1, Christofle 2, Rambler 3.
J M Shah & C M Shah Gold Trophy (Class III; 1600m)
Waikiki 1, Dream Alliance 2, Julius 3.
Dr Jagjit Singh Trophy (Class IV; 1400m)
Arzinez 1, Kanya Rashi 2, Opus Dei 3.
V R Menon Plate (For 4y&o, class V; 1000m)
Arbitrage 1, Lady Di 2, Mirae 3.
Captain G Hall Trophy (For 3y, maidens, class IV; 1200m)
Sunburst 1, Bubbly Boy 2, Madras Cheque 3.
Recommendations
Best bet: Bugatti (2-2)
Upsets: Pride's Angel (3-3), Littorio (5-9) & Champagne Smile (6-3)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races.