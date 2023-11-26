Breaking News
Mumbai: Commuters’ dismay, hawkers’ delight
One lakh ride on Navi Mumbai metro in week
Mumbai: Expansion on the cards for ‘Happy Fleet’
Mumbai crime: 22 years later, man held for double murder
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Machine failures plague tunnel rescue
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Emperor Roderic may win feature event

Emperor Roderic may win feature event

Updated on: 26 November,2023 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

They are: Emperor Roderic, Christofle, Pride's Angel, Rambler and Raffaello.  I have a feeling he may put his best foot forward on Sunday at this track where had last won before losing four straight races at other centers

Emperor Roderic may win feature event

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Emperor Roderic may win feature event
x
00:00

The feature race of the first Sunday card at the Mahalaxmi racetrack, the A Campbell Trophy, poses an extremely perplexing riddle. Of the 11 horses in the fray, at least five, with little luck, can hope to land the top prize. They are: Emperor Roderic, Christofle, Pride's Angel, Rambler and Raffaello.  I have a feeling he may put his best foot forward on Sunday at this track where had last won before losing four straight races at other centers.


First race at 2 pm.
Selections:


Fedora Plate (4y&o, class V; 1600m)
Goldiva 1, Lord Murphy 2, Leo The Lion 3.


Bejan Bharucha Plate (Class IV; 1800m)
Bugatti 1, Giant King 2, Big Red 3.

A Campbell Trophy (Class II; 1400m)
Emperor Roderic 1, Christofle 2, Rambler 3.

J M Shah & C M Shah Gold Trophy (Class III; 1600m)
Waikiki 1, Dream Alliance 2, Julius 3.

Dr Jagjit Singh Trophy (Class IV; 1400m)
Arzinez 1, Kanya Rashi 2, Opus Dei 3.

Also Read: Mahalaxmi racing begins on Thursday

V R Menon Plate (For 4y&o, class V; 1000m)
Arbitrage 1, Lady Di 2, Mirae 3.

Captain G Hall Trophy (For 3y, maidens, class IV; 1200m)
Sunburst 1, Bubbly Boy 2, Madras Cheque 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: Bugatti (2-2)
Upsets: Pride's Angel (3-3), Littorio (5-9) & Champagne Smile (6-3)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mahalaxmi racetrack mahalaxmi racecourse sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK