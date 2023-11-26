They are: Emperor Roderic, Christofle, Pride's Angel, Rambler and Raffaello. I have a feeling he may put his best foot forward on Sunday at this track where had last won before losing four straight races at other centers

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Emperor Roderic may win feature event x 00:00

The feature race of the first Sunday card at the Mahalaxmi racetrack, the A Campbell Trophy, poses an extremely perplexing riddle. Of the 11 horses in the fray, at least five, with little luck, can hope to land the top prize. They are: Emperor Roderic, Christofle, Pride's Angel, Rambler and Raffaello. I have a feeling he may put his best foot forward on Sunday at this track where had last won before losing four straight races at other centers.

First race at 2 pm.

Selections:

Fedora Plate (4y&o, class V; 1600m)

Goldiva 1, Lord Murphy 2, Leo The Lion 3.

Bejan Bharucha Plate (Class IV; 1800m)

Bugatti 1, Giant King 2, Big Red 3.

A Campbell Trophy (Class II; 1400m)

Emperor Roderic 1, Christofle 2, Rambler 3.

J M Shah & C M Shah Gold Trophy (Class III; 1600m)

Waikiki 1, Dream Alliance 2, Julius 3.

Dr Jagjit Singh Trophy (Class IV; 1400m)

Arzinez 1, Kanya Rashi 2, Opus Dei 3.

V R Menon Plate (For 4y&o, class V; 1000m)

Arbitrage 1, Lady Di 2, Mirae 3.

Captain G Hall Trophy (For 3y, maidens, class IV; 1200m)

Sunburst 1, Bubbly Boy 2, Madras Cheque 3.

Best bet: Bugatti (2-2)

Upsets: Pride's Angel (3-3), Littorio (5-9) & Champagne Smile (6-3)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.