Mahalaxmi racing begins on Thursday

Updated on: 22 November,2023 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

There will be 19 regular race days, besides six special race days in aid of various charities. Interestingly, 16 of the 25 race days fall on Sundays, making it easier for racing fans to mark their calendars.

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

The Mumbai racing season is set to begin at the Mahalaxmi racecourse with a six-race card on Thursday. The 25-day season will stretch over four-and-a-half months, and end on Sunday, April 7. 


There will be 19 regular race days, besides six special race days in aid of various charities. Interestingly, 16 of the 25 race days fall on Sundays, making it easier for racing fans to mark their calendars. 


The schedule:
November 2023: Thu, 23rd; Sun, 26th.
December 2023: Sun, 3rd; Sun, 10th; Sun, 17th (1000 Guineas); Sun, 24th (2000 Guineas); Sun, 31st.
January 2024: Thu, 4th; Thu, 11th; Sat, 13th (Oaks); Thu, 18th, Sun, 21st.
February 2024: Sat, 3rd; Sun, 4th (Derby); Sun, 11th; Sun, 18th; Sun, 25th (PBMM).
March 2024: Thu, 7th; Sun, 10th; Thu, 14th; Sun, 17th; Sun, 24th, Sun, 31st.
April 2024: Sat, 6th; Sun, 7th.
(Total 25 days).

