Horse racing: No relief for jockey Sandesh

Ace jockey Sandesh, who was suspended for a year by the stewards of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) for his ride on Dream Alliance on the last day of the Mumbai racing season, failed to get any relief on Monday.

The Board of Appeal (BoA) of the RWITC had referred the case back to the stewards for review, citing “new evidence” submitted by the jockey, but the stewards were unimpressed. Sandesh can now go back to the BoA to appeal against the punishment.

