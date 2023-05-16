Breaking News
Horse racing: No relief for jockey Sandesh

Updated on: 16 May,2023 09:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sandesh can now go back to the BoA to appeal against the punishment.

Ace jockey Sandesh, who was suspended for a year by the stewards of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) for his ride on Dream Alliance on the last day of the Mumbai racing season, failed to get any relief on Monday.


Also Read: Horse racing: Iron Age for feature event



The Board of Appeal (BoA) of the RWITC had referred the case back to the stewards for review, citing “new evidence” submitted by the jockey, but the stewards were unimpressed. Sandesh can now go back to the BoA to appeal against the punishment.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

royal western india turf club mahalaxmi mahalaxmi racecourse Mahalaxmi racetrack sports news

