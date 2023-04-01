Horse racing: Iron Age for feature event

The eight-year-old, however, will have to be very watchful, especially in the last furlong of the six-furlong race, as at least one of the trio--Leopard Rock, Ashwa Bravo and Corfe Castle--will certainly attempt to close in on him.

The Imtiaz Sait-trained Iron Age, to be ridden by P Trevor, has an edge that may prove decisive in the Zavaray S Poonawalla Sprinters' Challenge, the feature event of Saturday's seven-race card at Mahalaxmi. The eight-year-old, however, will have to be very watchful, especially in the last furlong of the six-furlong race, as at least one of the trio--Leopard Rock, Ashwa Bravo and Corfe Castle--will certainly attempt to close in on him.

First race at 4.45 pm.

Selections:

Act In Time Million (Class IV; 2000m)

Justin 1, Jerusalem 2, Brave Beauty 3.

Blue Horizon Million (Class IV; 1400m)

Ataash 1, Fancy Nancy 2, Wild Thing 3.

Turf Authorities of India Million (Class III; 1600m)

Dangerous 1, It's My Time 2, Fortunate Son 3.

Zavaray S Poonawalla Juvenile Mile (For 3y, maidens; 1600m)

Sea The Sun 1, Believe 2, Capitolium 3.

Sweeping Success Million (Class II; 1400m)

Mojito 1, Yukan 2, Raffaello 3.

Zavaray S Poonawalla Sprinters' Challenge (For 4y&o; 1200m)

Iron Age 1, Leopard Rock 2, Ashwa Bravo 3.

Arktouros Million (Class V; 1200m)

Arbitrage 1, Superimpose 2, Tarzan 3.

Recommendations

Day's best: Dangerous (3-1)

Upsets: Kariena (2-8), Flying Scotsman (5-11) & Champagne Smile (7-2)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races

