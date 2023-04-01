Breaking News
Horse racing: Iron Age for feature event

Updated on: 01 April,2023 09:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

The eight-year-old, however, will have to be very watchful, especially in the last furlong of the six-furlong race, as at least one of the trio--Leopard Rock, Ashwa Bravo and Corfe Castle--will certainly attempt to close in on him.

Horse racing: Iron Age for feature event

Representation pic


The Imtiaz Sait-trained Iron Age, to be ridden by P Trevor, has an edge that may prove decisive in the Zavaray S Poonawalla Sprinters' Challenge, the feature event of Saturday's seven-race card at Mahalaxmi. The eight-year-old, however, will have to be very watchful, especially in the last furlong of the six-furlong race, as at least one of the trio--Leopard Rock, Ashwa Bravo and Corfe Castle--will certainly attempt to close in on him. 


First race at 4.45 pm.



Selections:


Act In Time Million (Class IV; 2000m)
Justin 1, Jerusalem 2, Brave Beauty 3.

Blue Horizon Million (Class IV; 1400m)
Ataash 1, Fancy Nancy 2, Wild Thing 3.

Turf Authorities of India Million (Class III; 1600m)
Dangerous 1, It's My Time 2, Fortunate Son 3.

Zavaray S Poonawalla Juvenile Mile (For 3y, maidens; 1600m)
Sea The Sun 1, Believe 2, Capitolium 3.

Sweeping Success Million (Class II; 1400m)
Mojito 1, Yukan 2, Raffaello 3.

Zavaray S Poonawalla Sprinters' Challenge (For 4y&o; 1200m)
Iron Age 1, Leopard Rock 2, Ashwa Bravo 3.

Arktouros Million (Class V; 1200m)
Arbitrage 1, Superimpose 2, Tarzan 3.

Recommendations
Day's best: Dangerous (3-1)
Upsets: Kariena (2-8), Flying Scotsman (5-11) & Champagne Smile (7-2)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races

mahalaxmi mahalaxmi racecourse Mahalaxmi racetrack sports news

