Horse racing: Winter Agenda for feature event

Updated on: 19 February,2023 07:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

YS Srinath could lead Winter Agenda to victory in Lt Col Govind Singh (VRC) Trophy at Mahalaxmi today

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan


Winter Agenda, trained by Adhirajsingh and to be ridden by YS Srinath, has a fair chance to win the Lt Col Govind Singh (VRC) Trophy, the feature event of a small, seven-race card slated for Sunday at the Mahalaxmi racetrack. The Win Legend - Integra three-year-old colt, however, will need to watch out for Star Gallery, Axlord, Capucine and Ashford, all of whom have worked well on the trial track.


First race at 3 pm.
Selections:



Dr A H Sayed Plate - Div II (Class V; 1200m)
Demetrius 1, Lord Murphy 2, Dufy 3.


Indian Air Force Trophy (Class III; 1600m)
Sierra Dela Plata 1, Golden Neil 2, San Salvatore 3.

Amateur Riders' Club Trophy (Class III; 1200m)
Lord Vader 1, Snowfall 2, Moonshot 3.

Sonny Brar Trophy (Class IV; 2000m)
Whatsinaname 1, Brave Beauty 2, Alpine Star 3.

Lt Col Govind Singh (VRC) Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)
Winter Agenda 1, Star Gallery 2, Capucine 3.

Sion F Nessim Plate (Class V; 1600m)
Freedom 1, Walter 2, Stunning Visual 3.

Dr A H Sayed Plate - Div I (Class V; 1200m)
Mufaza 1, Perfect Win 2, Tarzan 3.

Recommendations
Day's best: None
Upsets: Ashford (5-7) & Anoushka (7-4)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races

