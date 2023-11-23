Son Of A Gun for feature event

Breaking News
Updated on: 23 November,2023 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

A six-race card is slated for the opening day, with the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy featuring as the main event. Son Of A Gun, trained by Narendra Lagad, is expected to win the race from Joaquin and Sky Fall

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

Seven months is a long time, especially if you are a horse race enthusiast staying in Mumbai. The Mahalaxmi racetrack will come alive to the thundering sound of hooves on Thursday. A six-race card is slated for the opening day, with the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy featuring as the main event. Son Of A Gun, trained by Narendra Lagad, is expected to win the race from Joaquin and Sky Fall.


First race at 2.30 pm.
Selections:


Welcome Trophy (Class IV; 1200m)
Democracy 1, Adamas 2, Christophany 3.

P B Avasia Plate (Class IV; 1600m)
Zuccaro 1, Kimiko 2, Chenevix Trench 3.

A Hoyt Plate (Class III; 1400m)
Believe 1, Cordelia 2, Ameerah 3.

Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy (Class I; 1200m)
Son Of A Gun 1, Joaquin 2, Sky Fall 3.

Secret Star Plate (For 4y&o, class V; 1400m)
Fashion Icon 1, Zip Along 2, Dagger's Strike 3.

Kazakh Plate (Class IV; 1000m)
Superimpose 1, Zukor 2, Fidato 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: Democracy (1-1)
Upsets: Dexa (3-3) & Dowsabel (6-6)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6
Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6
Treble pool: 3,4,5
Tanala pool: All races

