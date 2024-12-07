As you are aware, being a contrarian who is not a great fan of traditional handicapping, I feel that Zuccaro, based on his current form and the trip distance of a mile, has a realistic chance to shock Geographique

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Geographique and Zuccaro to clash in feature event x 00:00

Two horses presently in excellent form--Geographique and Zuccaro--will clash in the AC Ardeshir Trophy (Gr 3), the feature event of Sunday's six-race Mahalaxmi card. Both have won their last three races. The Imtiaz Sait-trained Geographique (Suraj Narredu up) has vanquished classier horses while the Pesi Shroff-trained Zuccaro (Vivek G up) has risen from class IV, and is at a massive disadvantage of 34 kg if you believe in the traditional handicapping principles.

ADVERTISEMENT

As you are aware, being a contrarian who is not a great fan of traditional handicapping, I feel that Zuccaro, based on his current form and the trip distance of a mile, has a realistic chance to shock Geographique.

First race at 2.30 pm.

Selections:

Sir Rahimtoola Chinoy Trophy (Class II; 1800m)

Christofle 1, Dream Alliance 2, El Greco 3.

Also Read: India’s batting might versus B’desh bowling firepower in final

JSK1 Gaming Trophy (Class IV; 2000m)

Gordon 1, Ataturk 2, Endurance 3.

Jehangir P Dubash Trophy (Class III; 1400m)

Fontana 1, Spanish Eyes 2, Celestial 3.

AC Ardeshir Trophy - Gr 3 (For 3y&o; 1600m)

Zuccaro 1, Geographique 2, Mojito 3.

Ibrahim A Rahimtoola Trophy (For 5y&o, Class IV; 1000m)

Majestic Warrior 1, Mojo 2, Northern Singer 3.

Bejan Bharucha Plate (For 4y&o, Class V; 1200m)

Otello 1, Sorrento Secret 2, Red Dust 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upsets: Kimiko (2-2), Empower (5-1) Talking Point (6-1)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6

Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6

Treble pool: 3,4,5

Tanala pool: All races.