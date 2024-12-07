Breaking News
Stray dogs attack, seriously injure elderly woman in Kalyan
Surveying mosques is wrong while people and farmers suffering: Robert Vadra
Shiv Sena firm on Home portfolio, clarity on Maharashtra cabinet formation by Dec 8
Mumbai: Two Bangladeshi nationals held in Kandivali
Baba Siddique murder: MCOCA court remands 8 accused in judicial custody
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Geographique and Zuccaro to clash in feature event

Geographique and Zuccaro to clash in feature event

Updated on: 08 December,2024 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

As you are aware, being a contrarian who is not a great fan of traditional handicapping, I feel that Zuccaro, based on his current form and the trip distance of a mile, has a realistic chance to shock Geographique

Geographique and Zuccaro to clash in feature event

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Geographique and Zuccaro to clash in feature event
x
00:00

Two horses presently in excellent form--Geographique and Zuccaro--will clash in the AC Ardeshir Trophy (Gr 3), the feature event of Sunday's six-race Mahalaxmi card. Both have won their last three races. The Imtiaz Sait-trained Geographique (Suraj Narredu up) has vanquished classier horses while the Pesi Shroff-trained Zuccaro (Vivek G up) has risen from class IV, and is at a massive disadvantage of 34 kg if you believe in the traditional handicapping principles.


As you are aware, being a contrarian who is not a great fan of traditional handicapping, I feel that Zuccaro, based on his current form and the trip distance of a mile, has a realistic chance to shock Geographique.


First race at 2.30 pm.
Selections:


Sir Rahimtoola Chinoy Trophy (Class II; 1800m)
Christofle 1, Dream Alliance 2, El Greco 3.

Also Read: India’s batting might versus B’desh bowling firepower in final

JSK1 Gaming Trophy (Class IV; 2000m)
Gordon 1, Ataturk 2, Endurance 3.

Jehangir P Dubash Trophy (Class III; 1400m)
Fontana 1, Spanish Eyes 2, Celestial 3.

AC Ardeshir Trophy - Gr 3 (For 3y&o; 1600m)
Zuccaro 1, Geographique 2, Mojito 3.

Ibrahim A Rahimtoola Trophy (For 5y&o, Class IV; 1000m)
Majestic Warrior 1, Mojo 2, Northern Singer 3.

Bejan Bharucha Plate (For 4y&o, Class V; 1200m)
Otello 1, Sorrento Secret 2, Red Dust 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: None
Upsets: Kimiko (2-2), Empower (5-1) Talking Point (6-1)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6
Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6
Treble pool: 3,4,5
Tanala pool: All races.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mahalaxmi racecourse Mahalaxmi racetrack sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK