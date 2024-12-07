With Bangladesh having the upper hand in last year’s edition, Indian skipper Mohamed Amaan and his team will be eager to set the record straight and reassert their dominance

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article India’s batting might versus B’desh bowling firepower in final x 00:00

It will be a battle of India’s formidable batting against Bangladesh’s incisive bowling when the two teams clash for the U-19 Men’s Asia Cup title at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

India, the most successful team in the tournament’s history with eight titles, will be keen to reclaim their crown after a three-year gap. Defending champions Bangladesh, who eliminated India in the last edition, are determined to retain their title in what will be a rematch of the 2023 semi-final.

India’s batting has been spearheaded by opener Ayush Mhatre, who has amassed 175 runs, and 13-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has scored 167 runs in the tournament. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have relied on their bowlers, with Md Al Fahad and Md Iqbal Hasan Emon leading the charts, bagging 10 wickets each.

Also Read: IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. aim to avoid series defeat

India’s campaign has been one of resurgence. After a shaky start with a loss to Pakistan, the team bounced back in style and ousted Sri Lanka in the semi-final, wrapping up the win with 28 overs to spare.

Bangladesh, too, have been consistent throughout the tournament. Their only group-stage loss came against Sri Lanka, but they secured their final spot with a dominant seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the semi-final.

With Bangladesh having the upper hand in last year’s edition, Indian skipper Mohamed Amaan and his team will be eager to set the record straight and reassert their dominance.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever