Breaking News
Stray dogs attack, seriously injure elderly woman in Kalyan
Surveying mosques is wrong while people and farmers suffering: Robert Vadra
Shiv Sena firm on Home portfolio, clarity on Maharashtra cabinet formation by Dec 8
Mumbai: Two Bangladeshi nationals held in Kandivali
Baba Siddique murder: MCOCA court remands 8 accused in judicial custody
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Indias batting might versus Bdesh bowling firepower in final

India’s batting might versus B’desh bowling firepower in final

Updated on: 08 December,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Top

With Bangladesh having the upper hand in last year’s edition, Indian skipper Mohamed Amaan and his team will be eager to set the record straight and reassert their dominance

India’s batting might versus B’desh bowling firepower in final

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
India’s batting might versus B’desh bowling firepower in final
x
00:00

It will be a battle of India’s formidable batting against Bangladesh’s incisive bowling when the two teams clash for the U-19 Men’s Asia Cup title at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.


India, the most successful team in the tournament’s history with eight titles, will be keen to reclaim their crown after a three-year gap. Defending champions Bangladesh, who eliminated India in the last edition, are determined to retain their title in what will be a rematch of the 2023 semi-final.


India’s batting has been spearheaded by opener Ayush Mhatre, who has amassed 175 runs, and 13-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has scored 167 runs in the tournament. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have relied on their bowlers, with Md Al Fahad and Md Iqbal Hasan Emon leading the charts, bagging 10 wickets each.


Also Read: IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. aim to avoid series defeat

India’s campaign has been one of resurgence. After a shaky start with a loss to Pakistan, the team bounced back in style and ousted Sri Lanka in the semi-final, wrapping up the win with 28 overs to spare.

Bangladesh, too, have been consistent throughout the tournament. Their only group-stage loss came against Sri Lanka, but they secured their final spot with a dominant seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the semi-final.

With Bangladesh having the upper hand in last year’s edition, Indian skipper Mohamed Amaan and his team will be eager to set the record straight and reassert their dominance.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india bangladesh cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK