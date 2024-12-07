IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. aim to avoid series defeat

India have never won a series Down Under and they will have their task cut out against a quality Australian side, which showed no signs of rust despite playing in the format after a gap of nine months

Harmanpreet Kaur. Pic/PTI

A desperate India will need their under-fire batters to step up in the second Women’s ODI against Australia here on Sunday, as the visitors aim to avoid yet another series loss Down Under.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India’s batting woes continued as the tourists were bundled out for 100 in the series opener, leading to a demoralising five-wicket defeat, their heaviest in terms of balls remaining since ODIs were reduced to 50 overs a side.

India have never won a series Down Under and they will have their task cut out against a quality Australian side, which showed no signs of rust despite playing in the format after a gap of nine months.

On the other hand, it was the Indians who appeared under-prepared as the squad was unable to train together as some of the players were competing in domestic T20 tournaments while others played in the Women’s Big Bash League.

Additionally, one of their two practice sessions here was washed out due to rain. After opting to bat, the Indian batters were unable to capitalise on good batting conditions. They lost wickets at regular intervals, were unable to stitch partnerships, and were done in by Megan Schutt’s brilliant spell with the new ball.

