India were struggling at 128 for five in their second innings, still trailing Australia by 29 runs at stumps on Day Two of the day-night Test

Morne Morkel

Listen to this article Morne Morkel: We’re slightly off the mark x 00:00

India bowling coach Morne Morkel on Friday admitted that the team’s bowlers struggled with execution and length during the ongoing second Test against Australia, attributing it to their limited experience in pink-ball cricket.

ADVERTISEMENT

India were struggling at 128 for five in their second innings, still trailing Australia by 29 runs at stumps on Day Two of the day-night Test.

Also Read: 120 players to go under hammer on December 15

Reflecting on the bowling performance, Morkel said: “If I can just draw from the first Test, our lines and lengths were exceptional and that was sort of the blueprint going into this Test series, we wanted to bring the stumps into play as much as possible.

“Last night with the ball moving around a bit, we missed that, we were slightly off the mark with that in terms of finding the right sort of length and at times we were touch wide. We allowed the guys to leave a lot of balls...that’s where you can pick up your wickets,” Morkel said during the post-day press conference. “With the pink ball so far in this match there’s always a little something in the wicket. If you’re consistent in your area, there was the odd ball that nipped around. At the end of the day it’s having the plans and executing them in partnership for long enough,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever