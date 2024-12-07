120 players to go under hammer on December 15

Gujarat Giants will go into the exercise with the biggest purse of Rs 4.4 crore. They need four players, including two overseas, from the mini auction.

As many as 120 players, comprising 91 Indians, 29 overseas and three players from the Associate Nations, will go under the hammer for 19 slots during the Women’s Premier League mini auction to be held here on December 15. Gujarat Giants will go into the exercise with the biggest purse of Rs 4.4 crore. They need four players, including two overseas, from the mini auction.

