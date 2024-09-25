The Giants exited the league last season after losing to Haryana Steelers in the Eliminator and will be eager to go the distance in the upcoming campaign

One of the most consistent teams in the league, the Giants have reached the Playoffs in four of the six PKL seasons in which they have competed (File pic)

Listen to this article PKL Season 11: Gujarat Giants' SWOT analysis x 00:00

Two-time Pro Kabaddi League runners-up, Gujarat Giants, will be looking to put their best foot forward in a bid to secure the elusive PKL title in Season 11. One of the most consistent teams in the league, the Giants have reached the Playoffs in four of the six PKL seasons in which they have competed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Giants exited the league last season after losing to Haryana Steelers in the Eliminator and will be eager to go the distance in the upcoming campaign under the guidance of head coach Ram Mehar Singh, who led Patna Pirates to PKL glory in Season 5.

Also Read: Sachin emerges most expensive player of PKL auction; Ajith, Bhagwan cash in

Heavily active at the Season 11 Player Auction, Gujarat Giants signed a total of 15 players as they looked to build a strong squad capable of challenging for the title. With that in mind, let’s examine the strengths and weaknesses of Gujarat Giants ahead of Pro Kabaddi League Season 11.

Strengths

One of Gujarat Giants’ undeniable strengths heading into Season 11 of the PKL is their formidable raiding unit. Blessed with attacking depth and multiple raiding options, the Giants will primarily rely on the likes of Guman Singh, Parteek Dahiya, and Rakesh to break down opposition defences.

Much will hinge on Guman Singh, who is expected to be the team’s main raider after they acquired him for INR 1.97 crore at the Season 11 Player Auction. Ninth on the leaderboard for most raid points (163) in Season 10, Guman has accumulated 400 raid points in the PKL and will be counted on to lead the Giants’ attack. He will be supported by Parteek Dahiya and Rakesh, both of whom are more than capable of wreaking havoc on opposition defences on their day.

Parteek Dahiya, in particular, has been impressive for Gujarat Giants, amassing 308 raid points in his two seasons with the team. Rakesh, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after a slightly underwhelming campaign last season and will be eager to add to his 379 raid points in Season 11. Monu is another player who has proven his ability to contribute in attack, with 109 raid points to his name in the PKL.

Also Read: 'PKL changed our lives': Gujarat Giants’ Guman Singh’s journey from Sherpur to stardom

Weaknesses

While their attack looks strong on paper, Gujarat Giants’ defence leaves much to be desired. Apart from Sombir and Neeraj Kumar, the Giants lack well-established defenders who have made a significant impact in the league. Sombir has managed 194 tackle points in the PKL, while Neeraj Kumar has accumulated 172 tackle points.

To address their defensive weaknesses, the Giants bought the likes of Nitesh, Manuj, Mohit, Harsh Lad, and Iranian Vahid Rezaeimehr at the Season 11 Player Auction. However, none of them have sufficient PKL experience to guarantee success. Moreover, Gujarat Giants’ defensive shortcomings cost them in several close games last season, and it remains to be seen whether this influx of relatively inexperienced defenders can improve their defence.

Opportunities

With their defence not looking up to the mark, a lot about Gujarat Giants will boil down to their all-round talents. The likes of Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Balaji D will need to make their presence felt in tackles and have proved that they are capable of doing so in the past. While Mohammad Nabibakhsh has accounted for 79 tackle points in PKL, Balaji D has scored 42.

Additionally, Neeraj Kumar’s performance in defence will be crucial after a below-par campaign last time around. He has performed well under the tutelage of head coach Ram Mehar Singh in the past and will be hoping to return to his best in Season 11. Monu is another player who could show his defensive prowess and help strengthen the Giants’ defence.

He has 114 tackle points in PKL and will be hoping to execute a few more tackles to help with the balance of the team. Monu and Mohammad Nabibakhsh could be crucial to the Giants as they can be effective on both ends of the mat and it will be interesting to see if they make the most of the opportunities presented to them.

Threats

As far as threats go, the general lack of experience across both Gujarat Giants’ defensive and raiding units could pose a significant area of concern to the team’s fortunes in Season 11. This proved to be a problem for the Giants in Season 10 as well when they lost plenty of close contests that they should have won.

Even their strong raiding unit will be led by Guman Singh, who isn’t the most experienced main raider in the league, to say the least. While Guman can be a menace to any defence on his day, it is imperative that he makes the most of his past experiences in the league to become a more consistent performer who can be relied on. At the end of the day, how Gujarat Giants’ squad overcomes their relative inexperience is what could be the defining factor in their Season 11 campaign.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever