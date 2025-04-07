No casualty was reported in the incident which took place at 10.34 pm on Sunday at the vacant five-storey Om Sagar Apartment in Kharkar Ali area of Maharashtra's Thane city

An official on Monday said that a portion of a window on the fourth floor of a Thane building partially collapsed, leaving an iron grill precariously hanging which prompted authorities to temporarily evacuate two houses located nearby, reported news agency PTI.

No casualty was reported in the incident which took place at 10.34 pm on Sunday at the vacant five-storey Om Sagar Apartment in Kharkar Ali area of Maharashtra's Thane city, he said, reported PTI.

The 38-year-old structure has been classified as a C1-category (highly dangerous) building and was vacated three years back following safety concerns, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.

On Sunday night, a section of the window frame on the fourth floor got detached, causing the attached iron grill to break and dangle dangerously, posing a potential threat to nearby residents and properties, he said.

After being alerted by a local person, officials from the Naupada-Kopri civic ward committee along with the disaster management staff and fire brigade personnel reached the site to assess the situation, reported PTI.

In the interest of public safety, two single-storey houses located adjacent to the Thane building were temporarily evacuated as a precautionary measure, the official said.

Due to inadequate lighting at night, the work of removal of the broken grill was deferred to Monday morning.

A hazard strip was put up and barricaded by the disaster management team to cordon off the danger zone and prevent public access until the iron structure is safely dismantled, the official said, reported PTI.

The municipal authorities have appealed to citizens to report any signs of structural instability in old or vacant buildings to the disaster management helpline to prevent accidents, he added.

Building damaged due to dust storm in Thane; residents evacuated

In another incident, an unauthorised high-rise building was damaged, and some residents were evacuated after a dust storm swept through Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Saturday, reported PTI.

There were reports of no injuries in the incident that occurred in the Mumbra area on Friday afternoon, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), reported PTI.

He said strong winds caused cracks in the walls of two terrace-level rooms in an unauthorised seven-storey structure in Thakur Pada, reported PTI.

Personnel from the fire brigade, disaster management cell, and staff from the encroachment department rushed to the spot with a rescue vehicle and removed the damaged portions, preventing a collapse, Tadvi said.

As a precautionary measure, six residential units were evacuated and sealed, the civic body said in a release.

The dust storm caused five incidents of tree falls across the city, and multiple vehicles were damaged, it stated.

