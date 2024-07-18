Thane: Wall collapses in Mumbra; none injured

The wall, 10-15 ft long and 4-5 ft high, collapsed around 1pm near Rana Dada Bungalow behind Datta Mandir in Retibandar

The wall collapsed around 1pm on Thursday. Pic/ TMC

A wall adjacent to a drain collapsed in Mumbra's Retibandar area amid heavy rainfall on Thursday in Thane district. No one was injured in the incident, said the Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell in an official release.

The wall, 10-15 ft long and 4-5 ft high, collapsed around 1pm near Rana Dada Bungalow behind Datta Mandir in Retibandar. A team from Public Works Department of Mumbra Ward Committee was deployed to clear the area.

In another incident, five rooms collapsed in a chawl in Mumbai's Kurla area last week on Sunday afternoon leaving three women injured.

The incident occurred around 2pm at Radha Nagar Chawl on Andheri-Kurla road, the official said.

The three women who were injured were identified as Afrin Shaikh (25), Rasika Nadar (35) and Exter Nadar (67). They sustained injuries in the collapse and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

As per the PTI report, the fire brigade, ambulance and other assistance carried out the rescue operation, the official said.

Mumbai: Roof collapse at CSMT, rail fracture, erratic services seen on CR

Suburban services on Central Railway Mumbai were erratic since morning due to heavy rain and wind. This was followed by a rail fracture near Matunga and, later in the evening, a small portion of the roof of Mumbai's biggest railway station at Mumbai CSMT fell off due to heavy winds. No one was injured in the incident. Sources said there was a 40-minute disruption on the Kalyan-bound slow line between 1 pm and 1.40 pm.

Trains were diverted from Byculla to the down-through line, which also caused delays in up services. CSMT-bound trains were delayed by 20-25 minutes.

Western Railway services were mostly working fine without any disruption but with a delay of ten minutes.

Later in the evening, a portion of the roof between platforms 6-7 near the old bookstall collapsed at Mumbai CSMT. Luckily, no one was injured.

"A portion of chajja broke and fell on the roof between platforms 6 and 7 and no one was injured," a Central Railway spokesperson said. Railway officials said they were inspecting other parts of the structure and consolidating them so that such an incident does not recur. It has been raining heavily with strong winds in south Mumbai since morning.

