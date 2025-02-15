Wall of 35-year-old house collapses onto adjoining residence in Thane city; none hurt

The incident, which took place in the Wagle Estate area, was reported to the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) at around 6 pm, said an official

The civic officials said that the wall of a 35-year-old house collapsed onto a neighbouring residence in Thane city on Friday evening, though no one was injured in the incident, reported news agency PTI.

The incident, which took place in the Wagle Estate area, was reported to the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) at around 6 pm, said an official, reported PTI.

To ensure public safety, four houses in the vicinity were evacuated, displacing 28 residents who were provided temporary accommodation at a nearby madrasa (Islamic educational institution), he said.

No one was injured in the wall collapse, said Chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the TMC Yasin Tadvi, reported PTI.

The affected house, owned by one Khalil Ansari, suffered a structural failure, leading to the collapse of its wall onto the adjacent residence owned by Babulal Vishwakarma, he said.

In response to the emergency call, key officials and personnel, including firemen and Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) members, swiftly arrived at the scene, said Tadvi, reported PTI.

Fire department personnel, along with the disaster management and encroachment department staffers dismantled and removed the hazardous debris. Authorities took additional precautions by barricading the affected area to prevent unauthorised access, he informed, reported PTI.

Investigations into the cause of the structural collapse are expected to determine any necessary legal or regulatory actions, said the civic official.

Local residents have been urged to remain cautious and report any signs of structural weakness in their homes to appropriate authorities, he added.

