No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 5 am in a laundry shop on the ground floor of the building located at Srinagar in Wagle Estate area

Civic officials said that nearly 250 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out in a five-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday morning, reported news agency PTI.

No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 5 am in a laundry shop on the ground floor of the building located at Srinagar in Wagle Estate area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.

After being alerted, local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot to carry out the fire extinguishing operations and evacuated the building occupants, he said, reported PTI.

The blaze was put out in about an hour following which the people were allowed to return to their apartments, the official said.

The cause of fire was under investigation, he added.

Fire breaks out in hotel in Mumbai's Kurla

A fire broke out in a hotel in Mumbai's Kurla West area on Saturday, though there is no report of injuries at present, an official said, reported PTI.

The blaze broke out in Rangoon Zaika Hotel on the arterial LBS Marg at 9:05 pm and four fire engines and four water tankers have been deployed for the dousing operation, he said, reported PTI.

"It is a level one (less intensity) fire. There are no report of injuries as of now. Civic officials, police, power supply personnel are at the site to monitor the operation to douse the fire," the official informed.

Part of one-storey building collapses in Navi Mumbai

A portion of an old, one-storey building in a bustling market place collapsed in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, fire officials said, reported PTI.

There were no occupants in the structure, located on a narrow lane at the Janta Market in Turbhe, when a part of it came crashing down in the afternoon, they said, reported PTI.

It was immediately not known how old the building was.

Civic teams are clearing the area to ensure that no one is trapped under the debris, said an official.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has urged locals to avoid the vicinity while efforts are underway to secure the area, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)