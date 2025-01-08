Upon receiving the information, Mumbai Fire Brigade officials rushed to the scene and declared the blaze a Level I (minor) fire at 9:19 am

A fire broke out at a residential building in the Sion area of Mumbai on Wednesday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). No injuries have been reported so far.

As per the civic body, the fire erupted on the first floor of the building at around 9:02 am on Wednesday. The incident occurred at the Panchshil Building, located on Sulochana Shetty Marg, near LTMG Sion Hospital in Sion.

Upon receiving the information, Mumbai Fire Brigade officials rushed to the scene and declared the blaze a Level I (minor) fire at 9:19 am. The authorities are yet to determine the cause of the fire.

Senior citizen dies, another man hospitalised after fire in Andheri highrise

A senior citizen died and another person was hospitalised after suffering from suffocation following a fire in a multi-storey residential building in Mumbai's Andheri area, officials said on Tuesday.

The blaze erupted in a flat on the 11th floor of the 13-storey Sky Pan building in Oberoi Complex at 10 pm on Monday, they said.

It was doused after nearly four hours at 1.49 am on Tuesday, the officials said.

Two persons suffered from suffocation due to smoke following the fire and they were rushed to the nearby Kokilaben Hospital.

One of them, identified as 75-year-old Rahul Mishra declared "brought dead", while the other person, Raunak Mishra (38), was undergoing treatment, he said.

The fire was confined to the electric wiring, electric installations and household articles in the flat, another official said.

Prima facie, the fire brigade suspects a short-circuit could have triggered the fire, but the exact cause was under investigation, he said.

Fire destroys 20 hutments in Bandra slum

A fire destroyed about 20 hutments in a slum pocket in Bandra on Saturday afternoon and firefighters extinguished it after an hourlong operation, an official said.

No one was injured in the blaze that erupted around 3 pm in the Dyaneshwar Nagar area of Bandra (east), the official said.

He said four fire engines, water tankers, firefighters and local police rushed to the spot to control the Level-1 (minor) fire.

It was confined to an area of about 100 ftX150 ft and was hosed down in an hour, the official added.