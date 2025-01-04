The Mumbai Fire Brigade officials rushed to the spot and declared the blaze to be a Level I fire call

The fire was extinguished at around 4 pm on Saturday. Pic/Ashish Raje

A fire broke out in the Gyaneshwar Nagar area of the ONGC Colony in Bandra East on Saturday afternoon, the civic officials said.

The incident took place at around 2:36 pm and it gutted around 15-20 huts in the area, the officials said.

"The blaze was reported to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 2:59 pm," the officials said.

Following the information, the Mumbai Fire Brigade officials rushed to the spot and declared the blaze to be a Level I (minor) fire call at 2:57 pm, they said.

According to the civic authorities, the fire, which rapidly spread through the densely packed settlement, was initially reported as a small-scale fire but quickly escalated in intensity. The Mumbai Fire Brigade teams rushed to the spot immediately and launched a fire-fighting operation.

Four Fire Engines, one Major Fire Tender, one Aerial Water Tanker Truck, two Water Carrier Vehicles, 108 Ambulances, the local police and the local BMC ward staff along with the Mumbai Fire Brigade teams were rushed to the spot, the officials said.

The civic authorities indicated that the fire has caused significant damage to at least 15-20 temporary structures in the affected area.

"Fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, wooden furniture, LPG cylinders, household articles etc. in an area about 100X150ft. The fire was extinguished at around 4 pm," an official said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, the officials said.

